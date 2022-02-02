THG Adds Nuvei as Global Payments Provider

MONTREAL and LONDON, Feb. 02, 2022

The addition of Nuvei to help power payments covers all of THG's leading brands including Cult Beauty, Lookfantastic, Myprotein, Glossybox, Coggles and AllSole.

THG is utilizing Nuvei's recurring billing service that allows secure, automated re-purchasing via tokenization.

"We're delighted to partner with THG," said Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. "With a shared ethos of exceptional experience, innovation and service, we're empowering online brands to operate in more countries and accept more forms of regionally familiar and preferred digital payment methods to drive conversion."

Nuvei's advanced payment platform offers online payments in more than 200 markets and over 500 alternative payment methods through one integration.

"Nuvei's platform will further enhance the experience we create for our customers by expanding the range of payment options available to them at checkout," said John Gallemore, CEO of THG Ingenuity, the proprietary, end-to-end technology and operating platform that powers all THG brands. "It represents another step in our ongoing journey to deliver exceptional online retail experiences for shoppers all over the world."

Partnering with THG will further position Nuvei as the payments partner of choice for online retail.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration - propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates.

Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 500 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.?

About THG

THG) is a vertically integrated, digital-first consumer brands group, retailing its own brands predominantly in beauty and nutrition, plus third-party brands, via its proprietary, end-to-end, e-commerce technology, infrastructure and brand-building platform (THG Ingenuity) to an online and global customer base.

