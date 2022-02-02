Geographic Solutions, Inc.: Nebraska Department of Labor's NEworks Launches Unemployment Insurance Tax Functionality - Becoming the First and Only Fully Integrated System in the Country

LINCOLN, NE and PALM HARBOR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / Geographic Solutions, in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Labor, is proud to announce the incorporation of tax functionality within the state's workforce and unemployment insurance benefits system, NEworks. The tax functionality, which launched on Dec. 6, 2021, complements the site's existing labor exchange, labor market information, unemployment insurance benefits, and appeals. NEworks, with the addition of tax functionality, is the first and only system of its kind in the country.

"The launch of unemployment insurance tax functions in NEworks is another example of Nebraska leading the way with state government becoming more efficient," said Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. "Our state's job creators will benefit from having one primary platform where they interact with the Department of Labor rather than navigating multiple websites and systems."

A key benefit of having all this functionality contained in one website is that it automatically matches individuals with jobs that they are qualified for as soon as they place a claim for unemployment. Nebraska now has a comprehensive benefits system for employers and jobs seekers - from claimant application, through the appeals process, and every step in between. The goal is to get the unemployed back to work quickly with quality jobs, and NEworks is a very effective way to accomplish this.

Within the site, job seekers can upload their résumés to search and apply for jobs, file unemployment claims, complete weekly certifications and appeals, review their payments, and check the status of a claim. This information can be accessed from a desktop, tablet, or phone and provided in a secure platform where users are authenticated in a single environment.

For employers, the system provides resources to research and analyze economic areas, place employment offers, review résumés, report new hires, file and pay quarterly reports, respond to separation notices, file appeals, and review their benefits statements.

"Partnering with Geographic Solutions to integrate unemployment tax functions into NEworks is an important step forward for the agency and for employers because it further streamlines operations both for our customers and for our team," said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. "NEworks is now an even more powerful resource for workforce and business development."

