Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2022) - Alpha Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: ALEX) ("Alpha" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Ashwath Mehra has been appointed to the Alpha Exploration Advisory Board.

Mr. Mehra is a seasoned executive with 35 years of global experience in the minerals industry. Mr. Mehra is an economist by training and received his BSc (Econ) in Economics and Philosophy from the London School of Economics. He is the CEO of the ASTOR Group, a private investment and advisory business, working in the fields of Mining, Tech, Biotech and Real Estate. He spent many years in the commodity trading and mining business, owning buying and selling companies over 30 years and has substantial experience in the industry. He is a director of several companies, both public and private in both executive and non-executive roles. He also devotes significant time to non-profit activities in the fields of education and healthcare. Most recently, Mr. Mehra was Executive Chairman of GT Gold, a company he founded and sold to Newmont Corporation generating a significant return to GT Gold shareholders.

Mr. Mehra, a current Alpha shareholder, will advise the Alpha Board of Directors on the strategic direction of the Company and how to diversify Alpha's shareholder base.

Michael Hopley, Alpha President and CEO said, "We are very happy to welcome Ashwath Mehra to the Alpha team; his experience in the mineral exploration business, especially with his recent success with GT Gold, will be very important to Alpha as we advance exploration activities on our Anagulu gold-copper porphyry discovery on the Kerkasha licence in Eritrea."

About Alpha

Alpha is an exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange e under the symbol ALEX. The company is focused on the discovery of world class economic gold and base metals deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian shield, on either side of the Red Sea. Alpha currently holds a 100% interest in the large (771 km2) Kerkasha Exploration License in southwest Eritrea, located 135 km west-southwest of the capital city of Asmara. Since acquiring the property in January 2018, the company has spent approximately CAD$11 million on exploration and identified 17 in prospects of which four have been drilled to date. The large Anagulu gold-copper porphyry system was a virgin discovery by Alpha geologists in early 2018, that was made while executing a property-wide soil sample program. The discovery diamond hole was drilled in January 2020 and reported a 49-m wide interval with an average grade of 2.42 g/t gold, 1.10% copper and 6.83 g/t silver. Work continues at Anagulu, and the Company plans to drill four other prospects later this year.

Alpha is managed by a group of highly experienced and successful professionals with many years of experience carrying out exploration and resource development programs in Eritrea and Sudan.

For further information go to the Alpha webpage at www.alpha-exploration.com or contact:

Michael Hopley

President and Chief Executive Officer

Alpha Exploration Ltd.

Email: mhopley@alpha-exploration.com

Tel: +44 207129 1148

