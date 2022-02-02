Protein A Resin Market size worth $ 2.3 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The rise in the market can mainly be attributed to elements such as demand for pre-packed disposable columns, increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies, and increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Protein A Resin Market" By Product (Agarose-Based Protein A, Glass/Silica-Based Protein A), By Type (Recombinant Protein A, Natural Protein A), By Application (Antibodies Purification, Immunoprecipitation). According to Verified Market Research, the Global Protein A Resin Market size was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=183961

Browse in-depth TOC on "Protein A Resin Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Protein A Resin Market Overview

The rise in alternate methods for the purification of monoclonal antibodies is expected to hinder the growth of the global Protein A Resin Market. Affinity chromatography, which utilizes protein A resin, is a conventional method for the purification of monoclonal antibodies. Though, the cost and availability of protein A resin are very high to execute the purification procedure. To decrease manufacturing costs, several companies prefer alternative methods such as membrane chromatography, aqueous two-phase extractions and, mixed chromatography for purification of monoclonal antibodies on large scales. Moreover, high costs associated with protein A resin is also expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The rising popularity of cancer is expected to expand the manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies for use in therapeutic areas. The potential approach of monoclonal antibodies in the treatment of several cancers types has been broadly accepted. Each cancer type needs unique treatment. Thus, it will eventually give opportunities for market players by driving sales of protein A resin over the upcoming years. Further rising use of chromatography in drug discovery and R & D industry these are extensively using protein engineered products in their research activities to develop a wide range of protein-based drugs. Initiatives of researchers to develop a novel machine for generating synthetic proteins is an advantage for the growth of the market.

The biologics segment in the life sciences industry has secured major acceptance by biotechnology and other research institutes for their areas of research, as it has shown favorable results as well as low side effects in the treatment of different diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and several genetic conditions. Biologic therapies, being more target-mediated than non-biologic treatments, are also used as a first-line treatment in certain cancer cases. Biologics is the fastest-growing segment in the healthcare industry, with monoclonal antibodies being the key product.

Key Developments

In 2017, Purolite Life Sciences collaborated with ChromaTan Corporation (US), which provides chromatography solutions. The development rising the manufacturing of protein A resins by up to 15 times.

In 2018, Merck Millipore ( Germany ) starting a new production and distribution center in India for its Life Science business.

) starting a new production and distribution center in for its Life Science business. In 2017, Repligen Corporation merged with Spectrum Inc. a leader in membrane separation technologies for the pharmaceutical, bioprocess, diagnostic, and research industries.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Purolite Corporation, Novasep Holding SAS, Agilent Technologies, GenScript Biotech Corporation, PerkinElmer, GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, Repligen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tosoh Bioscience and among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Protein A Resin Market On the basis of Product, Type, Application, and Geography.

Protein A Resin Market, By Product

Agarose-Based Protein A



Glass/Silica-Based Protein A



Organic Polymer-Based Protein A

Protein A Resin Market, By Type

Recombinant Protein A



Natural Protein A

Protein A Resin Market, By Application

Antibodies Purification



Immunoprecipitation

Protein A Resin Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Protein Hydrolysates Market By Type (Milk Protein Hydrolysate, Plant Protein Hydrolysate, and Animal Protein Hydrolysate), By Source (Animal, Plant, Microbes), By Application (Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Dietary Supplements), By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Process (Enzymatic Hydrolysis, Acid & Alkaline Hydrolysis), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Protein Labeling Market By Labeling Method (In Vitro Labeling, In Vivo Labeling, and Bioorthogonal Labeling), By Product (Reagents, Kits, and Services), By Application (Immunological Techniques, Cell-Based Assays, Fluorescence Microscopy), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Soy Protein Ingredients Market By Application (Food, Animal Feed), By Product Type (Soy Protein Isolates, Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Flour), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

PEGylated Proteins Market By Product (Consumables and Services), By Application (Cancer Treatment, Hepatitis, Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hemophilia, Multiple Sclerosis), By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 Soy Protein Companies supplying nutritious food for a healthy future

Visualize Protein A Resin Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg