Debra Johnston - Coldwell Banker Realty: Top Luxury Atlanta Realtor, Debra Johnston of Coldwell Banker Realty, Rebrands Personal Luxury Image for 2022 Real Estate Business

Coldwell Banker Realty leading Atlanta agent, Debra Johnston, introduces new logo, tagline, and website as she repositions herself to elevate her marketing tools to better reflect her prestigious national and global connections.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta is excited to announce that Debra Johnston, a leading luxury real estate agent, has rebranded her logo, tag, and website www.DebraAJohnston.com to better reflect the local and national luxury real estate business she represents in the Atlanta region.

"The refresh of my logo and tag, 'Discover your luxury,' is a more accurate depiction of the luxury marketspace and my commitment to high-end properties in the Atlanta real estate market," stated Johnston.

Johnston is a leader in Atlanta's luxury market, with 18 years of real estate experience. She is a consistent top-performing luxury agent, who has sold over $70 million in real estate in 2021 with 26 transactions and more than $300 million during her entire career with 173 transactions.

"Since my affiliation with Coldwell Banker Realty in the fall of 2021, it has been an honor to serve the luxury market in Atlanta by offering the very best client care and ultimately, achieving results for my clients. By updating and refreshing my personal logo, tag and website with Coldwell Banker Realty and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program, I have elevated my marketing tools to better reflect my offerings through national and global connections," noted Johnston.

As an expert in the luxury market, Johnston has sold some of Atlanta's most elite properties, including a record-breaking $15,500,000 estate in Gainesville featured by Architectural Digest, a rare and highly-desired mid-century modern home in Buckhead, and a resort-style estate at Ritz-Carlton| Reynolds Lake Oconee that sold for $8,700,000, holding the highest recorded sale at Lake Oconee. She is consistently chosen to represent Atlanta's best "Trophy Properties," because of her cutting-edge marketing strategy, discretion with well-known clients such as those in the music and film industry.

Johnston represents the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program as an elite Luxury Property Specialist, elevating her offerings with access to one of real estate's most robust global networks encompassing approximately 100,000 independent sales associates in approximately 3,000 offices in 40 countries and territories.

Johnston sets herself apart from other agents as a media-savvy real estate professional and exclusive 'News Partner Realtor' for the Atlanta real estate market. She utilizes her proprietary marketing strategy of using her media connections to get her client's homes featured on channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC and more. She is passionate about marketing her clients' properties, is constantly at the forefront of implementing marketing tactics to get her listings mass exposure through press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb photography and video production. Johnston is also an exclusive partner with The Pinnacle List and the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine. These partnerships result in her clients' properties being regularly showcased in both selective print and online features.

She is known as a leader and social media influencer in the luxury real estate space by utilizing YouTube and various social channels with luxury real estate videos that engage millions. She consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism, which ultimately results in a positive experience for her clients.

For more information about buying or selling a home, Debra Johnston can be reached at Debra.Johnston@CBRealty.com or 404-312-1959; her luxury property listings can be found here.

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 11 offices and 1,200 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

