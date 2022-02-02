Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.02.2022
Eilmeldung am Mittwochmorgen: Wirkliche Breaking News: Jetzt wird es richtig ernst!
02.02.2022
Katapult: Norwegian VC breeds two Impact Unicorns in one week

With the startup Betterfly sharing prestigious unicorn status with fellow portfolio company, Esusu, Katapult gains its second accelerator-bred unicorn in one week.

OSLO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katapult first discovered and invested in Betterfly at the early Seed stage in mid-2019 with further investment via their follow-on fund in mid-2020. With Betterfly already reaching Unicorn status and $1 billion post-money valuation, this represents Katapult delivering globally leading, unrealised value for their investors.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Katapult)

Founded by Tharald Nustad in 2017, Katapult's unicorn success, proves Nustad's impact thesis that the largest opportunity for profit derives from investment in companies addressing real world problems.

Speaking of Betterfly's valuation, Nustad says, "Not only does Betterfly's success speak to their ingenuity but it serves as further proof that the Katapult formula pays dividends."

Founded by Eduardo and Cristóbal della Maggiora, Betterfly has created a platform that rewards healthy habits with charitable donations and life insurance protection that grows at no cost based on lifestyle choices that foster physical, mental, and financial wellbeing.

Katapult's Betterfly success swiftly follows Esusu's $1 billion valuation. Founded by Samir Goel and Abbey Wemimo, Esusu provides a platform for users to obtain a credit score outside of traditional pathways.

Speaking of Katapult's accelerator program, Goel says: "The Katapult experience helped us enter new markets and think critically about our product road map. Without Katapult, Esusu would never have been where it is today."

On Katapult's trajectory, Nustad says: "In backing diverse founders, addressing the most pressing issues, Katapult has developed a playbook for simultaneously delivering returns and contributing to the societal good. To see this come to fruition is highly rewarding and we anticipate further portfolio unicorns in the near future."

Katapult VC is now planning its next seed-and growth funds, with a focus on Climate, Ocean and Food-tech.

About Katapult

Katapult is an investment company and a foundation. The investment company focuses on highly scalable impact-tech startups. Katapult currently has 100M USD under management and has made 138 investments, including 30 direct investments, in startups across 35 countries that are working to implement the UNSDGs.

The Katapult Foundation was established in 2020, gathering all Katapult non-profit initiatives, such as the Accelerate Program, turning tech founders to impact investors, Katapult Future Fest, and the Nordic Impact Investment Network.

Katapult's founder Tharald Nustad (PRNewsfoto/Katapult)

Norwegian VC breeds two Impact Unicorns in one week

