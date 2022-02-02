WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 1 February 2022 was 3306.56p (ex income) 3319.77p (cum income).

02 February 2022