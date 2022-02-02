Kids ID Bracelet, Alert Me Bands, Offers Only Childproof Medical Alert Wristband

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / Parents of children that are prone to wander or have Medical/Special Needs/Allergy conditions that need to be communicated to others already know that Alert Me Bands is the only fully customizable Emergency Contact bracelet that is durable, water-safe, adjustable, CHEWPROOF, lightweight and designed to be comfortable for even the most tactile sensitive kids.

Alert Me Bands is excited to unveil the latest benefit for current and new customers specifically designed to meet a very important need of many parents. Alert Me Bands has implemented a new element to its already unique feature list with the addition of the Locking Kit that is included at no cost with every order. Specifically, this update will deliver the guarantee that a child cannot remove the emergency medical bracelet on his own, which takes the already 'difficult' to remove band to one that is fully childproof and impossible to remove without scissors.

On this subject the Head Of Marketing at Alert Me Bands said: "Our customers understand that our bands are one-of-a-kind because of they are soft, yet durable and fully customizable however, the #1 question our customers ask is "'Can my child take it off by himself, is the bracelet childproof?'" We have always guaranteed that our bands are childproof for children ages 5 and under or your money back, BUT we learned that there are some ambidextrous, magician-like kiddos that somehow figured out a way to remove their band on their own. Because our top priority is that the Alert Me Band remains visible on every child's wrist at all times, we had to come up with a solution for children older than 5 AND our Houdini kiddos."

To take full advantage of this new update and New Locking Kit included with every order, customers can visit the website at https://alertmebands.com for full details and a How-To-Use video on their FAQ page.

Alert Me Bands has made a point of listening to its customers and taking feedback wherever possible. They reportedly do this because it is of the utmost importance to the company to continue bringing parents peace of mind knowing that not only is the parent contact information visible and obvious on their child's wrist, but also visible and obvious is any custom 'need-to-know' alerts specific to their child that could help a teacher, caregiver, etc. understand the needs of the child better.

Having been in business now since 2014, Alert Me Bands strives to keep kids safe and reduce the number of missing child occurrences with their simple, low cost solution - the Alert Me Band.

