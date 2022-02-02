The Reskube, a new remote-working resilience solution, has been launched to transform remote working in the UK at a time when the threat of outages to workers and businesses is growing.

According to Reskube, with working from home now part of life for millions, inadequate broadband, increasing power outages and unsecure connections all pose significant risk to businesses. The Reskube is designed to react to these problems before workers know they exist.

New research from Reskube reveals that two in three people (64%) who have worked from home in the last year have suffered an internet or power outage in that time. The latest ONS data finds that 37% of the adult working population worked from home in 2020. Assuming an average of two days at home per worker per week, this equates to nearly 9.4 billion hours at home in one year or 180 million working hours spent at home every week.

A remote-working resilience solution in a smart, compact box, the Reskube transforms productivity by providing seamless connectivity for both mission critical work and day-to-day efficiency. If either the supply of home internet or power drop, it instantaneously kicks in and provides back up. Once supply is restored, it transitions back to the home network and power.

Available as a service, currently via Computacenter and Kyndryl, it was developed in partnership with APC by Schneider Electric. The Reskube is designed to be a solution to the headaches remote and hybrid working can create for IT teams. Everything works out of the box, and a central management dashboard allows IT staff full visibility, control and reporting.

Andrew Lawton, CEO of Reskube Ltd, said: "Working from home is here to stay, meaning that businesses across the country face growing risks to their operations as power and network outages threaten critical and day-to-day work. We are finding that 5% of home workers are doing time critical or high value work that equates to roughly 470 million hours a year where any sort of outage would have a severe impact.

"A home resilience solution is essential for businesses undertaking time and mission critical work at home, as well as those who rely on a seamless connection for productivity. The Reskube will be a de facto inclusion in the homeworker set up alongside laptop, phone and broadband, enabling businesses to take back control of their productivity and deliver their best work, uninterrupted?.

"We already have a number of key Financial Services and Media companies committed to using Reskube to ensure their key staff can work uninterrupted while at home and to support global demand we will be launching in the US, Europe and India later this year. Our vision is for connectivity to be constant, secure and seamless for every single remote worker everywhere."

More information, including the option of booking a free demo, is available at Reskube.com.

