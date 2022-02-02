Robotic Lawn Care Systems partner with Automated Outdoor Solutions, to transform the American landscaping market with the MowFleet system

FAGERSTA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / Robotic Lawn Care Systems

Two pioneers of robotic lawn care are now partnering to transform the way professional landscapers operate. Together with Illinois-based Automated Outdoor Solutions (AOS), Swedish greentech innovator Robotic Lawn Care Systems (RLCS) is determined to automate and digitalize the landscaping industry, enabling professional lawn mowing at a lower cost and at zero emissions.

"MowFleet is automation at its very best. Landscapers will get more done and achieve better results while addressing the labor shortage in the US. Not only does the MowFleet system operate independent of grid connection - it does so in a sustainable way as well. I see it as a significant addition to the AOS portfolio, greatly expanding our market opportunities. A win-win-win, with the end customer as the most obvious and ultimate winner. Finally, the end customer will enjoy a financial upside mowing lawns using automation", says Joe Langton of Automated Outdoor Solutions, US pioneers in robotic lawnmowing.

Kalle Andersson, CEO of RLCS, co-inventor of the patented MowFleet system for commercial robotic lawn care, is equally stoked on the partnership:

"Both RLCS and AOS are companies with vast experience in the field of robotic mowers; both sharing an end-user's perspective after working closely with these users for a total of 40 years. Kalle stresses the fact that end users from now on can be fully focused on their core businesses, knowing they will get the best mowing results using a future-proof and quiet system with zero emissions.

"We get similar feedback from wherever we present the system: Citizens welcome the staff operating our noise-free solution, as opposed when they arrive with heavy ride-on equipment. The fact that MowFleet uses 98 percent less energy compared to ride-on mowers, doesn't hurt either.

The effort is well timed. California recently passed a law that will ban the sales of gas-powered lawn mowers, effective 2024. The legislation will shake up the landscaping market, that for 2022 is estimated at 10 billion USD for California alone, and 115 billion USD for the country. Kalle Andersson explains:

"We saw it happen with catalytic converters for cars; California paves the way and others will follow. That includes Sweden as well. Not taking steps to leave fossil fuels behind is simply not an option. The legislation is now less than 700 days away, so it's a great opportunity to adapt and make your business profitable."

The year 2022 has already created important milestones for the MowFleet US launch: The system recently received its first US patent, covering the solution of grid-independent professional lawn mowing. And now, in collaboration with Automated Outdoor Solutions, the system will be on display in booth 1544 at iLandscapeshow.com - The Illinois + Wisconsin Landscape Show, starting February 2nd.

"It may sound like a cliché, but a leading automation dedicated company and end-user expert like AOS is the perfect partner for us. Their dedication to bridge the gap between greentech innovators like ourselves and the end customer will be instrumental to our success entering the US market", concludes Kalle Andersson.

About Robotic Lawn Care Systems

In 2015, Swedish greentech innovator RLCS developed a fully battery powered autonomous lawn care system, based on the best robots available; a solution now marketed under the MowFleet brand. The patented, electric grid-independent system utilizes a fleet of robots, each mowing multiple lawns every week. This market-disruptive method requires less staff, while at the same time delivering better mowing results, literally noise free and at near zero emissions. And all this at a lower cost. In Sweden, hundreds of thousands of mowing hours have been logged without incidents, theft, or vandalism. In short, MowFleet helps to improve the overall quality of life in and around parks, cemeteries, residential areas, retirement homes, spas, and other public green spaces.

About AOS, Automated Outdoor Solutions

Joe Langton with AOS, Automated Outdoor Solutions is the opinion leader in automated solutions for the landscaping service industry. AOS offers robotic mowers for commercial use and supports landscapers around the nation with all they need to transform from traditional ride-on mowers to modern, quiet zero emission robotic mowers.

