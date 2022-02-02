Researchers from German research institutes and companies are working on applying semiconductors based on gallium nitride (GaN) to string inverters with the aim of enabling cost and weight reduction while maintaining very high efficiency. These devices are expected to support grid operations through faster switching processes.From pv magazine Germany Next-generation photovoltaic inverters not only have to enable electricity to be fed into the grid but also act to support network operations. With this in mind, a consortium of German research institutions and companies is now developing and testing ...

