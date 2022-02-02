Pennexx Foods, Inc.: Pennexx's Your Social Offers (YSO) has Joined Forces with Cyber Team U.S., Inc. to Provide Value-Added Cyber Security to Users, Merchants and Businesses through the YSO Site, This Connects YSO with Approximately 2 Million Cyber Team U

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) Cyber Team U.S., Inc. provides digital wellness to consumers, businesses and merchants. Each paying user will receive PC Matic antivirus software that helps protect their computer from virus attacks and VPN software that encrypts their internet traffic for additional privacy. Merchants will receive this included in their subscription fee. Users can also select additional services such as identity protection. Merchants also benefit from a cybersecurity checkup to help them evaluate their cyber security risks. Cyber Team U.S. provides these benefits to new and existing YSO users and merchants through the YSO dashboard and user console. This will provide greater exposure for YSO.

Cyber Team U.S., Inc. is a veteran owned company that utilizes technology "made in the USA" dedicated to protecting businesses and consumers from attacks on their computers and mobile devices. Cyber Team U.S. will also offer various cyber security products at a significantly discounted rate to all our members.

Forbes.com states, "...it appears that in the US most are finally waking up to the cyberthreats. Awareness is an important step! The Number of Data Breaches In 2021 Have Soared Past That Of 2020".

Chris Kirkland of Cyber Team U.S. states, "We are an all-American Suite of tools and the best products and services to protect merchants and consumers. To evaluate our unique benefits for your organization, visit https://cyberteamus.com ."

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx said, "This is an exciting product to bundle with our Merchant platform and to offer consumers. I believe it will both accelerate our growth as well as protecting our users. Unlike many other foreign cyber protection products, consumers can be protected, with the knowledge a foreign company is not spying or benefiting from Americans."

For More Information

Pennexx will do its best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx , or you may email info@pennexx.net .

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX:OTCMKTS US).

Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made according to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.Pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. We are also on Twitter @Pennexx.

SOURCE: Pennexx Foods

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/686985/Pennexxs-Your-Social-Offers-YSO-has-Joined-Forces-with-Cyber-Team-US-Inc-to-Provide-Value-Added-Cyber-Security-to-Users-Merchants-and-Businesses-through-the-YSO-Site-This-Connects-YSO-with-Approximately-2-Million-Cyber-Team-US-Users-to-Provide