Managed Fund Leaders 2021 Annual Performance Review

Clean Water Managed Funds

Arnaud Bisschop Thematic Water Fund EUR € 168.06 +40.92% Luxembourg Nektarios Kessidis DWS Global Water LD EUR € 76.97 +40.51% Luxembourg Hans Peter Portner PICTET Water Fund I EUR € 629.48 +40.47% Luxembourg



Ecology Mandate Managed Funds

Christoph Keidel LBBW Global Warming EUR € 154.90 +37.07% Germany Carl Bernadotte CB - Save Earth Fund IC EUR € 32.23 +36.97% Luxembourg Thomas Sørensen Glbl. Climate and Env. BP SEK SEK kr 341.49 +36.07% Luxembourg



Clean Energy Managed Funds

Charles Lilford BGF Future of Transport A2 SEK SEK kr 156.56 +33.38% Luxembourg Treasa Ni Chonghaile KBI Energy Solutions Eur C EUR € 25.65 +27.89% Ireland Peter Dreide TBF Smart Power EUR I EUR € 57.51 +27.07% Germany

(ETF) Exchange-Trade Fund Leaders 2021 Annual Performance Review



Clean Water ETFs

$760,275,164 First Trust Water ETF FIW $94.80 +31.45% XNYS $1,497,312,000 Invesco Water Resource ETF PHO $60.84 +30.98% XNAS $906,435,600 Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF CGW $60.63 +29.55% XNYS



Ecology Mandate ETFs

$8,356,555 Desjardins USA Multifactor - Low CO2 DRFU C$29.57 +27.84% XTSE $46,124,750 VanEck Vectors Environmental Services EVX $152.93 +27.15% XNYS $10,425,902 Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO2 Index DRMC C$27.51 +26.25% XTSE



Green Bond ETFs

$73,251,000 iShares Global Green Bond ETF GBRN $56.25 -3.54% XNAS $32,123,160 VanEck Green Bond ETF GRNB $27.95 -4.23% XNYS $54,705,000 Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF RNRG $18.15 -13.88% XNAS



Clean Energy ETFs

$187,489,859 VanEck Vectors Low Carbon ETF SMOG $160.18 -3.20% XNYS $59,390,683 First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy GRID $102.67 -3.22% XNAS $302,744,000 Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF ERTH $58.22 -11.22% XNYS



About EcologyFunds.com

EcologyFunds.com provides prices, performance and trade information for all the world's Ecology ETFs categorized as: Clean Energy, Ecology Mandate, Clean Water and Green Bond ETFs and also comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations for: Clean Energy, Ecology Mandate and Clean Water Managed Funds from all investment jurisdictions.

For further information please contact:

(416) 525 - 6869

manager@mineralprices.com



