2021 Annual Performance Review
|Managed Fund Leaders 2021
|Annual Performance Review
Clean Water Managed Funds
|Arnaud Bisschop
|Thematic Water Fund
|EUR
|€ 168.06
|+40.92%
|Luxembourg
|Nektarios Kessidis
|DWS Global Water LD
|EUR
|€ 76.97
|+40.51%
|Luxembourg
|Hans Peter Portner
|PICTET Water Fund I
|EUR
|€ 629.48
|+40.47%
|Luxembourg
Ecology Mandate Managed Funds
|Christoph Keidel
|LBBW Global Warming
|EUR
|€ 154.90
|+37.07%
|Germany
|Carl Bernadotte
|CB - Save Earth Fund IC
|EUR
|€ 32.23
|+36.97%
|Luxembourg
|Thomas Sørensen
|Glbl. Climate and Env. BP SEK
|SEK
|kr 341.49
|+36.07%
|Luxembourg
Clean Energy Managed Funds
|Charles Lilford
|BGF Future of Transport A2 SEK
|SEK
|kr 156.56
|+33.38%
|Luxembourg
|Treasa Ni Chonghaile
|KBI Energy Solutions Eur C
|EUR
|€ 25.65
|+27.89%
|Ireland
|Peter Dreide
|TBF Smart Power EUR I
|EUR
|€ 57.51
|+27.07%
|Germany
|(ETF) Exchange-Trade Fund Leaders
|2021 Annual Performance Review
Clean Water ETFs
|$760,275,164
|First Trust Water ETF
|FIW
|$94.80
|+31.45%
|XNYS
|$1,497,312,000
|Invesco Water Resource ETF
|PHO
|$60.84
|+30.98%
|XNAS
|$906,435,600
|Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
|CGW
|$60.63
|+29.55%
|XNYS
Ecology Mandate ETFs
|$8,356,555
|Desjardins USA Multifactor - Low CO2
|DRFU
|C$29.57
|+27.84%
|XTSE
|$46,124,750
|VanEck Vectors Environmental Services
|EVX
|$152.93
|+27.15%
|XNYS
|$10,425,902
|Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO2 Index
|DRMC
|C$27.51
|+26.25%
|XTSE
Green Bond ETFs
|$73,251,000
|iShares Global Green Bond ETF
|GBRN
|$56.25
|-3.54%
|XNAS
|$32,123,160
|VanEck Green Bond ETF
|GRNB
|$27.95
|-4.23%
|XNYS
|$54,705,000
|Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF
|RNRG
|$18.15
|-13.88%
|XNAS
Clean Energy ETFs
|$187,489,859
|VanEck Vectors Low Carbon ETF
|SMOG
|$160.18
|-3.20%
|XNYS
|$59,390,683
|First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy
|GRID
|$102.67
|-3.22%
|XNAS
|$302,744,000
|Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF
|ERTH
|$58.22
|-11.22%
|XNYS
About EcologyFunds.com
EcologyFunds.com provides prices, performance and trade information for all the world's Ecology ETFs categorized as: Clean Energy, Ecology Mandate, Clean Water and Green Bond ETFs and also comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations for: Clean Energy, Ecology Mandate and Clean Water Managed Funds from all investment jurisdictions.
