- (PLX AI) - Protector Q4 net income NOK 238.8 million.
- • Q4 combined ratio 91.6%
|Mi
|Protector Forsikring Q4 Net Income NOK 238.8 Million; Combined Ratio 91.6%
|27.01.
|Invitation to presentation of Protector Forsikring ASA's 4th quarter results 2021
|21.01.
|Protector Forsikring ASA: Update on volume growth - a good start on 2022
|21.01.
|Protector Forsikring Reports 8% Growth in Q4 Gross Written Premiums
|(PLX AI) - Protector Forsikring gives update on volume growth and says it had a good start in 2022.• Protector Forsikring Q4 2021; Growth in gross written premium of 8%• The growth in Q4 is driven by...
|06.01.
|Forthcoming update on Gross Written Premiums for Protector Forsikring ASA, Friday 21.01.2022
|PROTECTOR FORSIKRING ASA
|12,820
|+7,91 %