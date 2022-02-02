The Company takes 4.7% stake in GOAT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2022) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: KHRIF) ("Cypherpunk" or, the "Company"), a sector leader for blockchain, privacy and cryptography focused investments, is pleased to announce that it has completed a strategic equity investment in Greatest of all Time ("GOAT") alongside Animoca Brands. GOAT.io is developing a platform so-called 'metazens' to scale their activities across decentralized metaverse economies. In its first eight weeks of operation, the company has rapidly grown its discord community to over 13,000 players.

Under the terms of the transaction Cypherpunk Holdings has acquired 176,470 ordinary shares of GOAT.IO representing 4.7% of the issued shares of GOAT for an aggregate price of CAD $ 251,417 (USD $200,000) as part of GOAT's seed round of CAD 2.14 million (USD $1.7 million).

Commentating on the investment, President and CEO, Jeff Gao, said: "We are excited to be a part of GOAT's journey in building the future of decentralized economies. GOAT's ability to recruit and retain top players via its play-to-earn (P2E) crypto gaming platform speaks volumes about its focus on players, on GameFi analytics and on the process of empowering one to become the greatest they can be. Under the leadership of Phil George and Wayne Hughes GOAT has demonstrated a remarkable ability to scale and commercialize their bespoke P2E model. After 70 days of operation, GOAT has unlocked 3.5M+ in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and is on track to produce an additional 3M+ of ARR over the coming 30 days. Cypherpunk is delighted to be the co-lead investor and strategic partner to GOAT alongside Animoca Brands."

About GOAT.IO

GOAT is building platforms to empower the decentralised metaverse economy.

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk was established to invest in currencies, companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy attributes, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE, and Animoca Brands.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company's expectation or belief regarding its investment in shares of Animoca Brand and Animoca Brand's future performance or business. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Officer/Director Contact:

Jeffrey Gao

Chief Executive Officer

jeff@cypherpunkholdings.com

Office: 1-647-946-1300

Investor Relations Contact:

Veronika Oswald

Investor Relations

veronika@cypherpunkholdings.com

Office: 1-647-946-1300

