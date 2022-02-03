Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2022) - Ms. Emma Fairhurst, announces that she has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of and aggregate of 4,870,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital Playground Ventures Inc. (the "Company").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Ms. Emma Fairhurst, beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, 23,975,000 Common Shares, 6,025,000 Warrants and 200,000 Options representing 38.20% on an undiluted basis and 43.70% on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Ms. Fairhurst beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 28,845,000 Common Shares, 6,025,000 Warrants and 750,000 Options, representing approximately 45.96% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and 51.22% of the Company's issued and outstanding on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Ms. Fairhurst has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Emma Fairhurst at emma@quaestus.vc.

