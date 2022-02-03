Industry-Leader Savage Enterprises Signs Letter of Intent to Purchase 21% Stake In LA Based Company, Empire Distribution

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Award-winning e-liquid and cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ("Savage") (www.SavageEnterprises.com) announced today that it has signed a letter of intent to purchase a 21% stake in the Los Angeles based distribution company, Empire Distributions. This transaction is expected to occur within the next 45 days from the initial signing of the letter of intent.

The Los Angeles based company, Empire Distributions, currently focuses on e-liquid, hemp and cannabinoid-derived products and provides distribution to vendors across the U.S. Founded by entrepreneurs Abe Sahagun and Ernie Ciaccio, Empire Distributions believes in providing a wide range of high-quality products to convenience stores, grocery stores, discount stores, e-stores nationwide. With the cooperation between Empire Distributions' wholesale experience and Savage Enterprises' industry-leading product catalog, Savage Enterprises plans to establish new distribution channels, create strategic partnerships and further diversify their assets for increased expected revenue in 2022.

Abe Sahagun, President of Empire Distribution, stated, "It is an absolute privilege to work side by side with our brothers at Savage! We feel that our companies joining forces has enabled us to build the one-stop distribution that everyone has been waiting for in our space!"

Ernie Ciaccio, Vice President of Empire Distribution, expanded, "Chris and Matt have built a corporate culture at Savage Enterprises that is second to none. I feel extremely fortunate to be able to work closely with them as partners in this exciting new venture. I am confident that we have a leadership team in place that will set a new standard for excellence."

Matt Winters, CFO of Savage Enterprises, furthers the excitement, stating, "We're really excited to have Abe and Ernie join for this new venture. We believe that strategic partnerships are key, and we feel that this will be the jumping off point for establishing new distribution channels and furthering our success in the industry. Empire Distributions has excelled with their packaging and they're some of the best business people I've worked with."

Chris Wheeler, CEO of Savage Enterprises, concludes, "I am honored and excited to be a part of Empire Distribution. The guys behind this company are nothing short of amazing and talented. This will allow Savage Enterprises to continue to diversify our assets and start a trend of acquiring businesses under the Savage umbrella. I am also very humbled to be asked to be the C.O.O. of Empire Distribution and look forward to building something amazing."

About Savage Enterprises: Based in Irvine, California, Savage Enterprises was founded in 2014 by co-owners Christopher G. Wheeler and Matt Winters with the vision of bringing innovation to the counter-culture space. Savage has been committed to improving the community it serves by providing superior, consumer-centered and cost-effective products that are third-party lab tested with quality assurance, consistency, and traceability. Savage's goal is to create the benchmark for quality and assurance in the industry. Under its flagship Delta Extrax brand and Chronix sub-brand (www.DeltaExtrax.com), Savage Enterprises sells hemp-derived delta-10-THC cartridges, disposables and tinctures, delta-8-THC and delta-9-THC-infused shots, cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, delta-8-THC-infused hemp flower, pods, tinctures, THC-O, HHC, THC-V and THC-P products. Under Vix (www.ThisIsVix.com), Savage sells male enhancement products. Under Savage CBD (www.SavageCBD.com), Savage sells CBD cartridges, disposables, edibles, tinctures, topicals, vape juice and CBD for pets. Under its Vape 100 brand, Savage produces nicotine-infused e-liquids. Under its Zen Panda brand, Savage sells various kratom and kava-based products. Savage also sells disposable nicotine vapes. The team at Savage is currently developing at least three other products in the supplement arena, as well as innovative apparatuses for marijuana consumption. For more information about Savage Enterprises, please visit www.SavageEnterprises.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the acquisition, financing, revenue growth, profitability, and product strategies, plans, and expectations of Savage Enterprises and Empire Distribution, LLC. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of these companies' merger plans, financing plans, operations, or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors.

CONTACT:

Savage Enterprises

Attn: Brittany Warner

Phone: 714-612-1091

Email: Bwarner@savageenterprises.com

Website: www.SavageEnterprises.com

SOURCE: Savage Enterprises

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687046/Industry-Leader-Savage-Enterprises-Signs-Letter-of-Intent-to-Purchase-21-Stake-In-LA-Based-Company-Empire-Distribution