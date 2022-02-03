Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2022) - Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,000,000 Flow-Through Common Shares ("Flow-Through Shares") to raise gross proceeds of up to $225,000.00 (the "Flow-Through Offering"). Each Flow-Through Share will be offered at a price of $0.075. In addition, a one-half common share warrant ("Warrant") will be issued for each Flow-Through Share issued under the Flow-Through Offering. Each full Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share ("Common Share") for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Flow-Through Offering at an exercise price of $0.09 per Common Share, subject to acceleration. The Flow-Through Offering is expected to close on or about February 11, 2022.

If the closing price of the Company's Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") (or such other principal exchange on which the Common Shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its sole option, accelerate the expiry date of Warrants to the date which is thirty (30) days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date is provided by the Company (given by way of news release).

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Flow-Through Offering for the exploration of the Company's key projects which include:

The Fontaine Gold Project, which is contiguous to, and on trend with, Osisko Development Corp's Cariboo Gold Project near Wells, British Columbia. The Cariboo Gold Project contains indicated resources of 3,160,000 ounces of gold and inferred resources of 2,721,000 ounces of gold. A recently completed UAV-MAG survey of Green River's Fontaine Gold Project identified a parallel strike length of 2.0 km x 2.5km width.

The high-grade Silver-Gold Kymar Project near Invermere, British Columbia. The Kymar Project has historical production from several sites including the Beulah prospect which showed historical production from 1926 of 2,000gpt silver, 57% lead, 0.8% copper and 3.4gpt gold. (B.C. Minfile 082KSE057).

The Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project near Wells, British Columbia. A recently completed UAV-MAG survey of the property identified areas of interest for follow up exploration.

The Flow-Through Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE.

No commissions will be paid with respect to the Flow-Through Offering, however, Green River may pay a cash finder's fee to certain finders of up to 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions facilitated by such finders.

In addition, Green River announces that it has granted options to purchase up to 7,100,000 Common Shares as part of the overall remuneration and incentive program for its directors, officers, employees and consultants. The options have an exercise price of $0.07 and expire on January 31, 2027. In accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan, all of the options will vest immediately other than 800,000 options issued to optionees who undertake Investor Relations Activities (as defined by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) which shall vest over a one-year period with 25% vested quarterly.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. acquires and develops placer mining claims and mineral claims. The Company controls a 100% interest in the flagship Fontaine Gold Project. The 8,900-hectare Fontaine Gold Project is situated 12 kilometers southwest of Barkerville. The property includes both placer and hard-rock tenures. The properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Company controls a 100% interest in the 1,440-hectare Kymar Silver Project, located 28 kilometers West of Invermere, British Columbia.

The Company controls a 100% interest in placer mining projects on the Little Swift River, Sovereign Creek, Willow River, and Swift River. The Company rents placer claims to placer gold miners for cash rent, in lieu of a royalty.

Green River Gold Corp. also distributes equipment and supplies for the placer mining industry and is a Limited Partner in the Green River Gold Trading Limited Partnership, which purchases raw placer gold from miners. Those operations and mining projects are based out of a 6,000 square foot office, retail, and manufacturing facility in the heart of the Cariboo Mining District in Quesnel, British Columbia.

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

