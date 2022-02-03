Dassault Systèmes is preparing its future with continuity in leadership and by combining cross-generation talent

Pascal Daloz will focus on his mission of Chief Operating Officer, a role he has held since 2020

Rouven Bergmann is appointed as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced changes to its current management structure to fully align the company's governance and operational performance with its long-term strategy.

Pascal Daloz will fully focus on his mission as Chief Operating Officer. He is leading the Operations Executive Committee, an organizational structure supporting the company's ambition to drive innovation in the Life Sciences and Healthcare, Manufacturing Industries, and Infrastructure and Cities sectors. He directs the operations for all strategic functions in the company worldwide including the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, brands, industries, human resources and administration.

Rouven Bergmann is appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and will report to Pascal Daloz. He has a faultless mastery of financial matters related to software and the cloud, and he has played an important role in the integration of MEDIDATA after its acquisition by Dassault Systèmes. He was previously COO Life Sciences for Dassault Systèmes, overseeing MEDIDATA's operations. He joined Medidata Solutions, a NASDAQ listed company based in New York, in 2015 as CFO. From 2015 until it was acquired, the business grew from $300M to more than $700M. Prior to joining Medidata, Bergmann was CFO of SAP North America, a multibillion dollar software business. Bergmann holds master's degrees in mechanical engineering and business administration from the Technical University of Kaiserslautern in Germany, and a Ph.D. in economics and finance from the University of Munich. Rouven is based in Paris.

Bernard Charlès, Dassault Systèmes' Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented:

"This is a rewarding moment for us, revealing unique talents strong leaders who share our purpose, values and enthusiasm to work together to realize our ambitions. Pascal has demonstrated an unprecedented capacity to scale up the growth of the company and deliver higher value to clients. He will now fully focus on his mission as Chief Operating Officer to elevate and expand our value empower a new generation of leadership, and support our strategic direction.He is the right person to help me implement Dassault Systèmes' vision of transforming industries, markets and customer experiences with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, ensure the execution of the company's holistic, growth-centric strategy, and manage its performance.

Since 2019, Rouven had been Chief Operating Officer at MEDIDATA, having previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer. Prior to that, he had acquired executive management and financial experience notably at SAP. He will ensure continuity in financial operations, scale subscriptions and make the 3DEXPERIENCE platform our system of administration. Rouven brings the rigorous understanding of the key business drivers combined with finance and strategic skills to be the trusted partner directing the Group's financial affairs. We are delighted to welcome him onto the Executive Committee.

Dassault Systèmes has the right combination of talents to deliver on its mission, and provide businesses and people with 3DEXPERIENCE universes to imagine sustainable innovations capable of harmonizing product, nature and life."

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries.

Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French "société européenne" (Versailles Commercial Register B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

