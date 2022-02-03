Regulatory News:

Alain Rauscher and Mark Crosbie, co-founders of Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN), declared:

"2021 was an exceptional year for Antin. We continued to deliver outstanding performance, with strong returns across our funds and +34% growth in Assets Under Management. We expanded our investment capabilities, attracted new talent to our team and launched two new infrastructure strategies with Mid Cap and NextGen, marking the beginning of a new era in Antin's growth story. We also took a game-changing step with our IPO on the Euronext Stock Exchange, demonstrating strong investor confidence in support of our ambitious plans for the future. While all of these achievements make us proud, we are confident that the best is yet to come."

2021 highlights

AUM increased to €22.0bn, up +34.4% over the last twelve months, driven by the launch of Mid Cap and NextGen strategies as well as strong fund performance

Strong momentum in fundraising with NextGen Fund I first close in December 2021

Investment activity over the past twelve months is in-line with expectations, with €3.3bn invested across Flagship and Mid Cap strategies including co-investments

Disposal of Amedes (Fund II) and Almaviva (Fund III)

Strong investment performance, with all funds either ahead of plan or on plan

Continued fundraising momentum

AUM increased to €22.0bn as of 31 December 2021, up +34.4% over the last twelve months

Fee-Paying AUM increased to €13.8bn as of 31 December 2021, up +14.4% over the last twelve months

Successful first close in December 2021 of NextGen Fund I with continued strong momentum in fundraising

Successful close of Mid Cap Fund I earlier in 2021 at €2.2bn hard cap and oversubscribed

Solid capital deployment

Total investments of €3.3bn over the last twelve months and €1.5bn in the fourth quarter including co-investments

Total investments of €1.7bn over the last twelve months and €0.7bn in the fourth quarter excluding co-investments

Investments announced in the fourth quarter include Origis Energy in Fund IV, a leading renewable energy platform in the U.S.

Successful closes of Mid Cap Fund I investments in ERR European Rail Rent partnership, a leading asset manager for rail freight cars, and Pulsant, a leading UK data centre platform

Flagship Fund IV ~60% invested while Mid Cap Fund I ~16% invested as of 31 December 2021, both in-line with expectations

Successful exit activity with robust returns

Sale of Amedes (Fund II) and Almaviva (Fund III) successfully completed, further strengthening Antin's realised returns

Flagship Fund II is ~76% realised and Flagship Fund III is ~24% realised as of 31 December 2021

Investment performance on or ahead of plan

Investment performance continued to be strong with all funds performing either on or ahead of plan

Flagship Funds II and III are ahead of plan with Gross Multiples of 2.5x and 1.6x respectively, an improvement of +0.1x for both funds over the last three months

Flagship Fund IV and Fund III-B are performing on plan with Gross Multiples of 1.2x and 1.4x respectively

Fundraising outlook remains strong

Significant fundraising expected for NextGen Fund I and Flagship Fund V

NextGen final close expected in the first half of 2022 with total commitments of €1.2-1.5bn

Flagship Fund V final close expected in 2023 with commitments of €10-11bn. First close expected around Q2/Q3 2022

Financial Calendar

FY2021 2021 Results 24 March 2022 Q1 2022 AUM Announcement 25 April 2022 Annual General Meeting 24 May 2022 H1 2022 AUM Announcement 21 July 2022 H1 2022 Results 14 September 2022 Q3 2022 AUM Announcement 4 November 2022

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With €22bn in Assets under Management, Antin targets majority stakes in the energy and environment, telecom, transport and social infrastructure sectors. Based in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 165 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to investors and portfolio companies. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0)

