Alain Rauscher and Mark Crosbie, co-founders of Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN), declared:
"2021 was an exceptional year for Antin. We continued to deliver outstanding performance, with strong returns across our funds and +34% growth in Assets Under Management. We expanded our investment capabilities, attracted new talent to our team and launched two new infrastructure strategies with Mid Cap and NextGen, marking the beginning of a new era in Antin's growth story. We also took a game-changing step with our IPO on the Euronext Stock Exchange, demonstrating strong investor confidence in support of our ambitious plans for the future. While all of these achievements make us proud, we are confident that the best is yet to come."
2021 highlights
- AUM increased to €22.0bn, up +34.4% over the last twelve months, driven by the launch of Mid Cap and NextGen strategies as well as strong fund performance
- Strong momentum in fundraising with NextGen Fund I first close in December 2021
- Investment activity over the past twelve months is in-line with expectations, with €3.3bn invested across Flagship and Mid Cap strategies including co-investments
- Disposal of Amedes (Fund II) and Almaviva (Fund III)
- Strong investment performance, with all funds either ahead of plan or on plan
Continued fundraising momentum
- AUM increased to €22.0bn as of 31 December 2021, up +34.4% over the last twelve months
- Fee-Paying AUM increased to €13.8bn as of 31 December 2021, up +14.4% over the last twelve months
- Successful first close in December 2021 of NextGen Fund I with continued strong momentum in fundraising
- Successful close of Mid Cap Fund I earlier in 2021 at €2.2bn hard cap and oversubscribed
Solid capital deployment
- Total investments of €3.3bn over the last twelve months and €1.5bn in the fourth quarter including co-investments
- Total investments of €1.7bn over the last twelve months and €0.7bn in the fourth quarter excluding co-investments
- Investments announced in the fourth quarter include Origis Energy in Fund IV, a leading renewable energy platform in the U.S.
- Successful closes of Mid Cap Fund I investments in ERR European Rail Rent partnership, a leading asset manager for rail freight cars, and Pulsant, a leading UK data centre platform
- Flagship Fund IV ~60% invested while Mid Cap Fund I ~16% invested as of 31 December 2021, both in-line with expectations
Successful exit activity with robust returns
- Sale of Amedes (Fund II) and Almaviva (Fund III) successfully completed, further strengthening Antin's realised returns
- Flagship Fund II is ~76% realised and Flagship Fund III is ~24% realised as of 31 December 2021
Investment performance on or ahead of plan
- Investment performance continued to be strong with all funds performing either on or ahead of plan
- Flagship Funds II and III are ahead of plan with Gross Multiples of 2.5x and 1.6x respectively, an improvement of +0.1x for both funds over the last three months
- Flagship Fund IV and Fund III-B are performing on plan with Gross Multiples of 1.2x and 1.4x respectively
Fundraising outlook remains strong
- Significant fundraising expected for NextGen Fund I and Flagship Fund V
- NextGen final close expected in the first half of 2022 with total commitments of €1.2-1.5bn
- Flagship Fund V final close expected in 2023 with commitments of €10-11bn. First close expected around Q2/Q3 2022
About Antin Infrastructure Partners
Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With €22bn in Assets under Management, Antin targets majority stakes in the energy and environment, telecom, transport and social infrastructure sectors. Based in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 165 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to investors and portfolio companies. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0)
