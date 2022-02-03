- (PLX AI) - OMV says Borealis received a binding offer from EuroChem for the acquisition of Borealis' fertilizer, melamine and technical nitrogen business.
- • OMV says Borealis offer values the business on an enterprise value basis at EUR 455 million
- • Borealis will initiate mandatory information and consultation procedures with employee representatives shortly
- • The transaction is also subject to certain closing conditions and regulatory approvals, with closing expected for the second half of 2022
