Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials for FY2021 (IFRS) Osaka, Japan, February 3, 2022 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") today announced the revised forecast of the full year consolidated financials for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, as below. 1. Revised Forecast for Full Year Consolidated Financials for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (millions of yen) Revenue Core

per share Core EPS Previous Forecast (A)* 3,370,000 930,000 488,000 352,000 184,300 117.35 yen 394 yen Revised Forecast (B) 3,510,000 970,000 515,000 385,000 242,500 154.99 yen 416 yen Discrepancy (B-A) +140,000 +40,000 +27,000 +33,000 +58,200 ? ? Change % +4.2% +4.3% +5.5% +9.4% +31.6% ? ? * Announced on October 28, 2021. 2. Reasons for Revision Considering Takeda's financial results through the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, the full-year financial forecast for revenue and profits have been revised from the previous forecast announced on October 28, 2021, reflecting favorable foreign exchange rates, strong business momentum driven by Takeda's 14 global brands, and discipline in operating expenses. The forecast upgrade is also attributable to other assumptions including updated tax rate assumptions. 3. Management Guidance Management guidance has not been changed from the previous guidance. Guidance as of

October 28, 2021 Guidance as of

February 3, 2022 Underlying Revenue Growth Mid-single-digit growth Mid-single-digit growth Underlying Core Operating Profit Growth Mid-single-digit growth Mid-single-digit growth Underlying Core Operating Profit Margin ~30% margin ~30% margin Underlying Core EPS Growth Mid-single-digit growth Mid-single-digit growth About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com. Contacts: Investor Relations

Christopher O'Reilly, +81-(0)3-3278-2306

takeda.ir.contact@takeda.com Media Relations

Ryoko Matsumoto, +81 (0)3-3278-2037

ryoko.matsumoto@takeda.com

Important Notice

For the purposes of this notice, "press release" means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, "Takeda" is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. The product names appearing in this document are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by Takeda, or their respective owners. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda's future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as "targets", "plans", "believes", "hopes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "ensures", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could" "anticipates", "estimates", "projects" or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda's global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; challenges inherent in new product development, including uncertainty of clinical success and decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; manufacturing difficulties or delays; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda's operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); and other factors identified in Takeda's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda's other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda's website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda's future results. ### 03-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

