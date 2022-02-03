DGAP-Ad-hoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited / Key word(s): Forecast
Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials for FY2021 (IFRS)
Osaka, Japan, February 3, 2022 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") today announced the revised forecast of the full year consolidated financials for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, as below.
1. Revised Forecast for Full Year Consolidated Financials for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
(millions of yen)
* Announced on October 28, 2021.
2. Reasons for Revision
Considering Takeda's financial results through the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, the full-year financial forecast for revenue and profits have been revised from the previous forecast announced on October 28, 2021, reflecting favorable foreign exchange rates, strong business momentum driven by Takeda's 14 global brands, and discipline in operating expenses. The forecast upgrade is also attributable to other assumptions including updated tax rate assumptions.
3. Management Guidance
Management guidance has not been changed from the previous guidance.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Contacts:
Important Notice
The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, "Takeda" is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.
The product names appearing in this document are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by Takeda, or their respective owners.
Forward-Looking Statements
###
03-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
|1-1, Nihonbashi-Honcho 2-Chrome, Chuo-ku
|103-8668 Tokyo
|Japan
|Phone:
|+81-3-3278-2039
|E-mail:
|hisashi.tokinoya@takeda.com
|ISIN:
|JP3463000004, XS1843449981, XS1843450138, XS1843449049, XS1843449809, XS1843449122, XS1843449395,
|WKN:
|853849
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1275577
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1275577 03-Feb-2022 CET/CEST