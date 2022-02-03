Record of 154,000 heat pumps sold 2021

Sales of heat pumps in Germany rose to a new record of 154,000 units in 2021 an increase of 134 percent compared to 2016. Air source pumps had by far the largest market share (82 percent).

Sales of heat pumps in Germany rose to a new record of 154,000 units in 2021 an increase of 134 percent compared to 2016. "The new sales statistics of the German industry association BWP show how dynamic heat pumps are driving the climate-friendly energy turnaround in private households," says Kai Schiefelbein, Managing Director of the manufacturer of climate-friendly heating technology Stiebel Eltron and board member of the German Heat Pump Association BWP. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The new sales statistics of the German industry association BWP show how dynamic heat pumps are driving the climate-friendly energy turnaround in private households," says Kai Schiefelbein, Managing Director of the manufacturer of climate-friendly heating technology Stiebel Eltron and board member of the German Heat Pump Association BWP.

Sales of air source pumps rose to 127,000 units last year in Germany an increase of 33 percent compared to the previous year. Ground source pumps increased by ten percent a total of 27,000 of these systems were sold.

Heating system replacement remains state-subsidised

In future, the heat pumps will play a key role in achieving the CO2 savings targets and for this the refurbishment market must also be addressed. The German state covers 35 percent of all costs if a gas heating system is replaced, and even 45 percent if the oil boiler is replaced by an environmentally friendly heat pump.

Targeting CO2 savings

According to the government's plans, federal funding for efficient buildings (BEG) will in future be targeted where CO2 savings are highest. It's undoubtedly in the boiler room."A heat heat pump is the best solution to stop the use of fossil fuels and decarbonise homes," says Kai Schiefelbein. "No other measure saves so many climate-damaging CO2 emissions in one fell swoop."

About Stiebel Eltron

Stiebel Eltron is one of the world's market leading suppliers of technology products for building services and green tech. The internationally operating group is in family ownership with approximately 4.000 employeees worldwide three national and four international production facilities making more than €700 million turnover in 2020, approximately 50% from abroad. Stiebel Eltron produces smart solutions for every application scenario: Domestic hot water appliances, heat pumps, ventilation systems and room heaters. STIEBEL ELTRON Group (stiebel-eltron.com)

