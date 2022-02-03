Nokia Oyj: Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share issuance for the settlement of shares under previous Nokia Equity Programs

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

3 February 2022 at 8:30 EET

Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share issuance for the settlement of shares under previous Nokia Equity Programs

Nokia's Board of Directors has resolved to issue 20 800 000 new shares in a directed share issuance without consideration to Nokia Corporation to be later used to fulfil the company's obligations under its equity plans that vest in 2022 and during the first quarter of 2023.

Nokia expects that the shares are registered with the Finnish Trade Register on or about 4 February 2022 and the shares will carry the shareholder rights attached to them as of the registration date. The total number of Nokia shares following the registration will equal 5 696 261 159 and following the issuance the number of shares held by Nokia Corporation will equal 49 550 329. The new shares are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq Helsinki as of 7 February 2022, and on Euronext Paris as of 8 February 2022, together with other Nokia shares (NOKIA). Euronext Paris will publish a separate notice announcing the admission of the new shares to trading on Euronext Paris.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has resolved on a directed issuance of a maximum number of 20 800 000 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by Nokia Corporation, as a result of the above-mentioned issuance to itself, to settle its commitments under the 2021-2023 Employee Share Purchase Plan, 2019 Performance Share Plan and various Restricted Share plans that vest in 2022 and during the first quarter of 2023. The shares are issued without consideration. Each share delivery shall be published separately by a stock exchange release.

Both resolutions to issue shares are based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021.

