Center for Hydrogen Safety (CHS) the global authority on safe hydrogen use and education announced the addition of energy company Equinor to its list of member organizations. Based in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is a world-leading company committed to providing affordable energy for societies and taking a leading role in the energy transition by optimizing its oil and gas portfolio, accelerating growth in renewables, and pioneering development of carbon capture and hydrogen value chains.

"Equinor recognizes hydrogen's potential for supplying the world's increasing energy demands and understands that safety is critical for its global adoption," said Nick Barilo, executive director, CHS. "I appreciate the broad experience and expertise Equinor brings to CHS and anticipate their contributions will make a meaningful impact toward the safe and timely transition to hydrogen in energy systems."

Equinor's membership further rounds out an already impressive membership roster of more than 70 world-leading organizations committed to safe hydrogen use and knowledge sharing.

Equinor engages in early-stage opportunities for converting natural gas to low carbon hydrogen while capturing and storing CO2, and renewable power to green hydrogen. Among its current projects are H2H Saltend, H2morrow steel, and NortH2.

"Building on 50 years of experience within oil and gas, Equinor is transitioning to become a broad energy company, and safety for people and the environment is at the forefront of all that we do," said VP for Global Hydrogen in Equinor, Henrik Solgaard Andersen. "Hydrogen will be key to reaching net zero emissions for societies and companies, and Equinor is developing a portfolio of hydrogen projects in Europe and the US. Sharing our experience with peers and suppliers and learning from others will be vital to ensure safe and reliable production and use of hydrogen. I am very pleased that we have joined the Center for Hydrogen Safety community."

Established in 2018, CHS is a technical community within the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE). CHS member benefits include access to conferences and working groups, safety guidance, training and workshops, and a global forum to address emerging issues and impact technical solutions.

About Center for Hydrogen Safety

The Center for Hydrogen Safety (CHS) is a non-profit, impartial and politically neutral corporate membership organization that promotes the safe operation, handling, and use of hydrogen and hydrogen systems across all installations and applications. A global technical community within the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), the CHS builds upon the technical expertise embodied by AIChE, its Center for Chemical Process Safety (CCPS), and partnering organizations to identify and address concerns regarding the safe use of hydrogen as a sustainable energy carrier, in commercial and industrial applications, and hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. Visit the CHS website to learn more or subscribe to CHS's "The Elemental" technical bulletin here.

About Equinor

Equinor develops oil, gas, and new energy solutions for today and tomorrow, turning natural resources into energy for people and progress for society. Equinor has more than 40 years of experience developing oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental shelf and now operates in more than 30 countries. The company is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, listed on the New York and Oslo stock exchanges, and employs approximately 22,000 people worldwide.

About AIChE

AIChE is a professional society of more than 60,000 members in more than 110 countries. Its members work in corporations, universities, and government using their knowledge of chemical processes to develop safe and useful products for the benefit of society. Through its varied programs, AIChE continues to be a focal point for information exchange on the frontier of chemical engineering research in such areas as nanotechnology, sustainability, hydrogen fuels, biological and environmental engineering, and chemical plant safety and security. More information about AIChE is available at www.aiche.org. Learn about AIChE's IDEAL statement on equity, diversity, and inclusion at www.aiche.org/IDEAL.

