Tectonic Gold Plc - Change of registered address
PR Newswire
London, February 2
3 February 2022
TECTONIC GOLD PLC
("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")
CHANGE OF REGISTERED ADDRESS
The Directors announce that with effect from 1 February 2022 the Company has changed its registered address to 1 King Street, Office 3.05, London EC2V 8AU.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
|Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold
|+61 2 9241 7665
|AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca, Pascal Wiese - Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking
+44 20 3005 5004
Ends
