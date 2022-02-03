Anzeige
Tectonic Gold Plc - Change of registered address

PR Newswire

London, February 2

3 February 2022

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

CHANGE OF REGISTERED ADDRESS

The Directors announce that with effect from 1 February 2022 the Company has changed its registered address to 1 King Street, Office 3.05, London EC2V 8AU.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold		+61 2 9241 7665
AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca, Pascal Wiese - Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking
+44 20 3005 5004

Ends

© 2022 PR Newswire
