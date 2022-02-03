UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, February 2
Date:3 February 2022
Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration
Fourth Interim Dividend for 2021
The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited declare a dividend of 0.75p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2021 split as follows:
Property Income Dividend ("PID")0.466 pence per share
Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID")0.284 pence per share
Ex-Dividend Date -10 February 2022
Record Date -11 February 2022
Payment Date -25 February 2022
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745385