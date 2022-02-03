Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.02.2022
Eilmeldung am Mittwochmorgen: Wirkliche Breaking News: Jetzt wird es richtig ernst!
WKN: A0LF7Z ISIN: GB00B19Z2J52 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
03.02.2022 | 08:04
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, February 2

Date:3 February 2022

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Fourth Interim Dividend for 2021

The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited declare a dividend of 0.75p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2021 split as follows:

Property Income Dividend ("PID")0.466 pence per share

Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID")0.284 pence per share

Ex-Dividend Date -10 February 2022

Record Date -11 February 2022

Payment Date -25 February 2022



All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745385

