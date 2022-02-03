Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Directorate Changes

Directorate Changes - Garry Cook and Graham Mullis join Board

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Love Hemp Group PLC ("Love Hemp", the "Group", or the "Company") (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focused on CBD health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce that Garry Cook and Graham Mullis will be joining the Board of Love Hemp as Non-Executive Directors from 14 February 2022.

These appointments are being made to support and enhance Love Hemp's corporate positioning and governance and to prepare for the Company's planned move to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The focus of the Board is to develop a long-term strategy to drive shareholder value and build a sustainable EBITDA positive company.

Garry Cook

Garry has a wealth of experience across a number of sporting businesses. Garry worked with Nike Inc. for 12 years in the USA and Europe, holding various positions, including President of Brand Jordan, the Michael Jordan subsidiary. He will provide a wealth of knowledge and insight to key growth strategies. After leaving Nike, Garry was instrumental in representing the present ownership of the Manchester City Football Club ("Man City" or the "Club") in its purchase of the team and operating as the Club's CEO. His role included building a successful and sustainable sports business, evolving Man City from a football team into a global media company with assets all over the world and across multiple sectors of business.

Garry joined Ultimate Fighting Championship ("UFC"), the fastest growing sport in the world, in 2012. His role as Chief Brand Officer and Head of International Growth allowed him to use his experience from his previous two roles to continue the rapid worldwide growth of the UFC. He was a member of the senior team responsible for the sale of UFC to WME/IMG in 2016.

Graham Mullis

Graham has a strong track-record in the healthcare industry and recently retired as CEO of Novacyt SA, one of the fastest growing businesses on AIM and Euronext in 2020. He has led the development, growth and successful exits of a number of international companies including Biocompatibles Eyecare, ClearLab International, Optivue and Lab21 Ltd and also oversaw the growth of Novacyt from £1 million in sales to more than £277 million in sales through a mixture of organic and acquisitive growth.

He is an executive with extensive experience in raising capital, M&A and building value on multiple listed markets including AIM, Euronext and NASDAQ. Graham is an experienced leader and team-builder of international businesses in the UK, US, Ireland and Singapore. He holds degrees in Biochemistry & Physiology and a Masters in Business Administration.

These powerful additions to the Board will allow the Company to be more appropriately positioned for its up-listing to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The new Directors will bring significant strategic and operational experience and help increase governance for the Company, strengthening independent oversight and enabling the formalisation of appropriate Board committees.

Andrew Male, Chairman of Love Hemp Group commented: "We are delighted to welcome Garry and Graham onto the Board of Love Hemp Group. Both individuals bring invaluable strength to the Board as Love Hemp moves to the Main Market of the LSE and matures as a company.

"Garry's undeniable track record of working with some of the biggest sporting clubs and brands will bring a wealth of knowledge and access to Love Hemp as we continue to utilise our partnerships with Anthony Joshua and the UFC. Graham, having been a CEO of multiple successful healthcare companies, brings significant listed market experience to Love Hemp and international leadership that will support our future growth plans.

"Love Hemp continues to attract world class talent in many areas of its operations, demonstrating confidence in our ability to grow and deliver shareholder value. I look forward to working closely with Garry and Graham as we continue to build the Love Hemp brand."

About Love Hemp Group

Love Hemp Group is a brand-led consumer goods company focussed on health and wellness solutions for consumer use cases including sleep, pain, anxiety, stress and recovery. The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics and topicals. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE:LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

