Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Mächtiger Turnaround voll angelaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 935163 ISIN: AU000000BLD2 Ticker-Symbol: HQK 
Frankfurt
03.02.22
09:15 Uhr
4,060 Euro
+0,060
+1,50 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BORAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0804,22009:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BORAL
BORAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BORAL LIMITED4,060+1,50 %
CANN GLOBAL LIMITED0,002-40,00 %
CHALLENGER ENERGY GROUP PLC0,002+50,00 %
DENARIUS METALS CORP0,388-4,43 %
EXELON CORPORATION37,700-0,53 %
LI-METAL CORP1,978+9,17 %
LLOYD FONDS AG12,950-0,38 %
LORDS & COMPANY WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC0,002-20,00 %
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC24,400-4,69 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.