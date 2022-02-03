Das Instrument 682 CA2482341062 DENARIUS SILVER CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.02.2022

The instrument 682 CA2482341062 DENARIUS SILVER CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.02.2022



Das Instrument BPV0 IM00BN2RD444 CHALL.ENERGY GR. LS-,0002 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.02.2022

The instrument BPV0 IM00BN2RD444 CHALL.ENERGY GR. LS-,0002 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.02.2022



Das Instrument 5ZO CA50203F2052 LI-METAL CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.02.2022

The instrument 5ZO CA50203F2052 LI-METAL CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.02.2022



Das Instrument 4XM0 CA54404Q1019 LORDS CO. WORLDW. HOLD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.02.2022

The instrument 4XM0 CA54404Q1019 LORDS CO. WORLDW. HOLD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.02.2022



Das Instrument HQK AU000000BLD2 BORAL LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.02.2022

The instrument HQK AU000000BLD2 BORAL LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.02.2022

