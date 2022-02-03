ERS Genomics team expands with new hire, Dr. Ralph Vogelsang

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS Genomics Limited ('ERS') is pleased to welcome latest hire, Dr. Ralph Vogelsang. Ralph brings over three decades of biotechnology experience to his new role.

ERS, co-founded by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, 2020 Nobel Prize winner for gene-editing, provides access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property. Eighty-nine patents are held in over eighty countries.

Ralph will be pivotal in expanding the use and adoption of CRISPR/Cas9 in the EMEA region. With a diverse background, Ralph brings a combination of both science and sales to his new role. Ralph has worked in research in the field of Molecular Plant-Pathogen Interactions, and in sales, with Applied Biosystems for Genetic Analysis Systems. Prior to ERS, Ralph held several positions in sales, scientific-support, and business development at Pacific Biosciences. Ralph has a strong background in general DNA Sequencing, including NGS Technology, and Molecular Biology & Genetics.

Eric Rhodes, CEO, ERS Genomics, commented: 'As awareness of the potential of CRISPR/Cas9 increases, we are equally aware of the need for dedicated resources in the EMEA region. Ralph's background and experience make him an ideal candidate to continue our mission of making our technology as universally available as possible. I am delighted to welcome Ralph on board.'

Dr. Ralph Vogelsang, ERS made the following statement: 'The team at ERS is making huge progress increasing global access to the Nobel Prize winning CRISPR/Cas9 system. This powerful technology has led to a revolution in genetic engineering, and I look forward to being part of the next phase."

About ERS Genomics

ERS Genomics is a biotechnology company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including: research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology.

