Stryker, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, has officially introduced the Tornier shoulder arthroplasty portfolio and launched its first new Tornier product, the Perform Humeral Stem, in Europe.

"Stryker is pleased to offer our European customers access to the entire Tornier shoulder arthroplasty portfolio, including the new Perform Humeral Stem," said Mike Panos, President of Stryker's Trauma Extremities division. "The product line will set Stryker apart from its competitors while we further advance our commitment to improving healthcare for both surgeons and their patients."

Elevated by Blueprint planning software and the Tornier Perform Anatomic and Reverse Glenoid, the new Tornier Perform Humeral Stem offers clinical solutions across a spectrum of simple to complex shoulder arthroplasty cases. It is intended for use in anatomic, reverse and hemiarthroplasty of the shoulder. It also allows for conversion from an anatomic to a reverse shoulder prosthesis in the case of revision.

The Tornier Perform Humeral Stem was designed with four collar diameters and is available in multiple lengths to optimize humeral fit and give surgeons the power to perform and the options to choose. The focus on smaller stem options make it ideal for addressing smaller patient anatomies that present specific challenges.

The Tornier Perform Humeral Stem is compatible with the full line of standard and augmented Perform glenoid options-for anatomic and reversed procedures-to fit the patient's unique anatomy.

Blueprint planning software allows surgeons to plan their Perform cases in advance and provides real-time, precise virtual surgery for added confidence prior to stepping foot in the operating room.

"The Tornier Perform Humeral Stem gives the ability to use Blueprint to confirm surgical plans and optimize the full range of glenoid options available," said Dr. Gilles Walch, Lyon, FR, one of the designers of the system. "With Perform, surgeons are better able to address the needs of both highly complex and simple patient cases."

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

