Target healthcare REIT has fully deployed the proceeds of the September equity raise, including the acquisition of a significant portfolio of modern, purpose-built homes with a well-established trading record. Enhanced by the recent £100m long-term fixed rate institutional debt facility, remaining capital resources are fully allocated to an identified pipeline of further opportunities. Meanwhile, the Q222 report shows continuing positive accounting returns, driven by inflation-linked rental uplifts.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...