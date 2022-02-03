- (PLX AI) - Danske Bank shares fell 4% despite strong earnings and better-than-expected guidance for 2022 after the bank moved to quarterly dividends instead of yearly.
- • Danske will pay DKK 2 per share at the AGM, and then the remaining DKK 5.5 per share in 3 quarterly installments
- • This approach is taken to preserve the dividend policy of the bank while ensuring a prudent capital management with a high degree of flexibility in light of the Estonia matter, where we remain unable to estimate any potential outcome or timing, the bank said
- • The dividend message brought the AML case back in the spotlight, Carnegie said
- • We have nothing against quarterly dividends per se, but we see this as a further delay of resuming normal distributions, which the market may find disappointing, UBS said
- • The quarterly payments are a bit concerning, SEB said, adding that while top line items were better than expected, costs were a disappointment
