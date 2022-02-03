Chinese scientists used perovskitoids as 1D and 0D capping layer materials for the cell's perovskite layer. These materials enabled an effective and all-around passivation of the perovskite surfaces and grain boundaries, which prevents undesired Shockley-Read-Hall recombination and material degradation. The device achieved a power conversion efficiency of 24.18%, an open-circuit voltage of 1.151 V, a short-circuit current of 25.96 mA/cm2, and fill factor of 80.91%. Researchers from the Xi'an Jiaotong University in China claim to have fabricated a perovskite solar cell with high stability by ...

