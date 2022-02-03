Osisko Metals announced additional results from the ongoing in-fill drill program from its Pine Point project, Skeena Resources announced an extension of the recently discovered Zone 23, Torq Resources provided an update on exploration and permitting progress at its Santa Cecilia gold-copper project and Osisko Gold announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Osisko Bermuda Limited has signed a non-binding term sheet with Osisko Utah LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Osisko Development regarding a US$20-40 million metal stream to facilitate ODV's acquisition of the high-grade Trixie Mine.