Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (33/22)

On request of Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB, company registration number 559274-2463, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 04, 2022. Please note that short name will be NEWBRY and not NEWBURY as previously announced in Exchange Notice 27/22, dated January 28, 2022. Shares Short name: NEWBRY ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 19,521,154 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015244884 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 246625 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559274-2463 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB AB on +46 40 200 250.