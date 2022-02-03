The "United Kingdom Defense Market Analysis and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK has entered the post-BREXIT unchartered territory. It must rely on its own means to navigate successfully through the many obstacles. Having exited the common market, it must quickly redefine its relations with the EU, the most important trade and political partner in its vicinity. At the same time, it will try to broaden its horizons, redefine its role in the world and shape its future by establishing renewed ties with international partners.

There are multiple challenges ahead, with the financial and political being the biggest ones as they can derail its prominence in global affairs. Relying exclusively on its capabilities, the country needs to use every element of power to succeed. The Integrated Review published this year is an effort to provide the principles with and the framework within which every public organization and agency must plot its course of action for the vision of Global Britain. It is an effort to promote jointness of all the parties involved to bring security, economic prosperity, social stability, technological prominence and cultural recognition.

The UK country report provides an insight into the current and future political and economic landscape with its risks and opportunities, a forecast on defense spending and, how this affects the force structure and major equipment programs. Finally, the report presents the country's defense industrial establishment, its driving forces, the legal and organizational framework, the major players and the paths to entering this market.

Companies Mentioned

Airbus

Babcock

BAE Systems

BMT Group

Boeing Co.

CACI

Curtis-Wright

GDLS

L3Harris

Leidos

Leonardo

Lincad

Lockheed Martin

MBDA

Meggitt

Northrop Grumman

Pearson Engineering

QinetiQ

Raytheon

RBSL

Rolls-Royce

Thales

WFEL

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 The Political Landscape

3.1 The Integrated Review

3.1.1 Goals and risks

3.1.2 The Indo-Pacific Tilt AUKUS Partnership

4 The Economic Landscape

4.1 The Integrated Review and the Economy

5 British Armed Forces

5.1 British Army

5.1.1 Armored Vehicles

5.1.2 Artillery

5.1.3 Main Battle Tanks

5.1.4 Other platforms

5.1.5 British Army Platform Inventories

5.2 Royal Air Force

5.2.1 Fighter Aircraft

5.2.2 Transport and Other Aircraft

5.2.3 Royal Air Force Inventories

5.3 Royal Navy

5.3.1 Frigates

5.3.2 Mine Counter-Measures

5.3.3 Submarines

5.3.4 Royal Navy Inventories

6 Defense Budget

6.1 Overview

6.2 Spending by Service and Procurement Programs

7 UK Defense Industry

7.1 Defense and Security Industrial Strategy

7.2 Defense Technology Framework

8 Entering the UK Defense Market

8.1 Legislative framework

8.2 Finding MOD Contracts

8.3 Engaging with the MOD

8.3.1 Defence Suppliers Forum (DSF)

8.3.2 Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl)

8.3.3 Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA)

8.3.4 Defence Equipment Support (DE&S)

8.3.5 Defence Infrastructure Organization

8.3.6 ADS Group Ltd

8.4 Engaging with the UK Defense Industry

8.4.1 Partnership Schemes

9 Major UK Defense Suppliers

10 Conclusions and recommendations

11 About the Publisher

12 Appendices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9qmk7

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005489/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900