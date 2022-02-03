Tata Communications Global SD-WAN Managed Services recognised as 'Leader' by Avasant

Tata Communications IZO SDWAN managed services along with the self-service platform and customer experience portal cited as key strengths

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) a global digital ecosystem enabler, has been awarded 'Leader' position by Avasant, a leading management consulting firm, in its report titled 'SD-WAN Managed Services 2021-2022 RadarView. This recognition is accorded for exhibiting consistent excellence across all three key dimensions of the assessment (practice maturity, partnership ecosystem, investments and innovation) as well as having a superior impact on the market as a whole.

With its end-to-end managed services Tata Communications IZO SDWAN enables enterprises to manage a secure network transformation through a unified customer experience platform. Secondly, the customer experience is further enhanced through a self-service platform which provides end-to-end network monitoring, reporting, traffic steering and analytics. Thirdly, Tata Communications has a dedicated customer experience portal.

As the Report states, Tata Communications as a 'Leader' has "shown true creativity and innovation and have established trends and best practices for the industry." A Leader "displays a superior quality of execution and a reliable depth and breadth across verticals." Avasant assessed over 40 providers globally.

"As the pandemic accelerated the usage of cloud and digital services, organisations started to realise the limitations of traditional WAN infrastructure in handling the growing network requirements," saidAbhishek Nayak, Senior Research Analyst, Avasant. "Thus, enterprises are increasingly turning to implement SD-WAN services to supplement their existing network infrastructure. Tata Communications offers comprehensive managed SDWAN services through its IZO SDWAN offering. The service portfolio is backed by an internet-based WAN offering, strategic investments in building industry-specific use cases and solutions, all of which have combined to place Tata Communications as a Leader in the Avasant's SD-WAN Managed Services 2021-2022 RadarView."

"We are honoured for being awarded 'Leader' position by Avasant for our Global SD-WAN Managed Services," said Srinivasan CR, Chief Digital Officer, Tata Communications. "We have been strategically taking steady and concerted efforts to enhance our end-to-end design, delivery and management based on best-fit technology with our converged SDWAN and network security managed solution. We remain focussed to further develop our offerings to enable a secure network transformation for enterprises."

Tata Communications IZO SDWAN managed services enables network transformation for enterprises across industries and particularly have a strong presence in sectors such as manufacturing, hi-tech, retail, CPG amongst others. It ensures reliable and secure digital scalability for enterprises by offering seamless cloud transition, multi-vendor approach, optimised performance and extended reach, underpinned by Tata Communications leading global network and partnerships.

Tata Communications IZO SDWAN offers a fully and co-managed model to its enterprise customers globally across 130+ countries. It offers the world's first enhanced and predictable internet-based WAN with end-to-end Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee and connects enterprises directly to world's top cloud giants globally.

