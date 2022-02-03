- (PLX AI) - Estee Lauder Q2 net sales USD 5,540 million.
- • Q2 net income USD 1,090 million
- • Reported FY net sales are forecasted to increase between 13% and 16% versus the prior-year period
- • Reported diluted net earnings per common share are projected to be between $7.28 and $7.47
- • Excluding restructuring and other charges and adjustments, diluted net earnings per common share are projected to be between $7.43 and $7.58
