As the market for inclusive, high performing content approaches $10B, Siteimprove's enterprise platform is well-positioned to accelerate growth

Siteimprove, the leading enterprise platform that turns content into revenue, today announced it crossed the $100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) mark, a significant milestone driven by continued growth throughout 2021 and investment in its core products and platform.

"Siteimprove's mission is to empower every person to experience, engage and thrive in the digital world," said Shane Paladin, CEO of Siteimprove. "As Forrester predicts $10 billion will shift to companies looking to commit to accessibility, we look forward to helping even more companies offer truly accessible digital experiences to customers, while also capturing the opportunity that comes when content is optimized for all consumers. We are proud of what we accomplished in 2021 and enter this year with optimism about our unique and differentiated market solution in an increasingly dynamic space."

2021 Key Results

Contributing to Siteimprove's continued growth and momentum, the company achieved the following noteworthy milestones:

Reached $100M ARR. As businesses find it mission critical to reach ESG goals, the need for inclusive, digital experiences is driving demand for Siteimprove's platform, resulting in significant growth in customer adoption and industry recognition. Siteimprove ended the year with a 42% increase in ASP across manufacturing, education, financial services, retail, government and other verticals.

Solutions for Marketing Departments. In the past twelve months, Siteimprove continued innovation and investment in its platform and now offers three core solutions: Inclusivity, Content Experience and Marketing Performance, with seven supporting products. The three solutions support the entire marketing department, web teams and CMOs in delivering tangible ROI by optimizing content performance across any marketing channel.

Demonstrated ROI: As indicated by a recent Forrester TEI Report, Siteimprove delivers a 275% ROI over three years among Fortune 500 companies. Customers include Merck, OpenReach, Vodafone, Harvard, Oxford University, Renault, Allianz, Cbus.

Continued Product Innovation . Siteimprove continues its leadership position in product innovation: Continued Innovation of The Digital Certainty Index (DCI). As Siteimprove continues to evolve its industry leading platform, it has recently enhanced its Digital Certainty Index component to use more than 200 checkpoints to test a website's performance across three major categories: Quality Assurance, SEO, and Accessibility. Established next generation accessibility standards . Siteimprove made significant progress with W3C and other prominent industry partners in defining a set of new standards that take digital accessibility testing to the next level and beyond. Siteimprove introduced the Accessibility NextGen tool that enables its clients to create more accessible, inclusive web content. As of January 2022, more than 90% of Siteimprove's customer base successfully adopted the Accessibility NextGen tool, further validating its commitment to empowering marketers and web teams to deliver inclusive and accessible content. Introduced Google's Core Web Vitals to enable marketers and web teams to deepen their understanding of user experience and help them to consistently provide a high-quality, fast-loading visitor experience. Powered Local SEO by adding Google My Business integration, which allows marketers to improve their SEO strategy and reach, as well as attract more local customers.



Providing Access to Everyone Through the Siteimprove Academy: The Siteimprove Academy, which helps brands and marketers deliver a more inclusive digital experience, now includes more than 50 courses. In 2021, nearly 50K users completed courses in the Siteimprove Academy. New Success Plans provide Siteimprove customers with unlimited seats and access to the Siteimprove Academy. The Academy supports Siteimprove's broader mission of helping everyone participate in the digital economy.

Recognized for award-winning solutions: Siteimprove is recognized as a market leader in G2 Grid across all four major categories for the second consecutive year in a row. The company's innovative machine learning, combined with the latest best practices and regulations cemented its leadership in Digital Analytics, SEO, Digital Accessibility, and Digital Governance markets.

"As we look to 2022, we will continue to focus on accessibility and how Siteimprove can enable companies to build personal connections with people through inclusive content and marketing," said Paladin. "Content is the gasoline that fuels the marketing engine, and when done in an inclusive way, allows teams to reach people they never thought they would reach."

For more information about Siteimprove, visit www.siteimprove.com.

Accessibility is a journey. We worked to make this press release accessible and inclusive for all our audiences. Please read Siteimprove's Accessibility Statement.

About Siteimprove

Siteimprove's enterprise platform transforms content into the foundation of winning customer experiences that drive revenue. Marketing teams using Siteimprove's data-driven approach consistently deliver content that meets strict digital accessibility requirements and is optimized for SEO, and marketing campaigns. Siteimprove works alongside DXPs, giving marketing and web teams end-to-end visibility throughout the content lifecycle. By automating time-consuming tasks, Siteimprove empowers marketers to deliver highly optimized content faster. Nearly 7,000 companies use Siteimprove to transform their content into revenue and the company has been named a Leader in the Forrester SEO Wave Report and is regularly recognized as a G2 leader across the board.

