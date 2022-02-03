Admission to trading of AB "Baltic Mill" bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on February 3, 2022 to admit the bonds of AB "Baltic Mill" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of AB "Baltic Mill" bonds is February 8, 2022. Issuer's full name AB "Baltic Mill" ------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name BML ------------------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LT0000405862 ------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 03-11-2023 ------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security, EUR 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 30 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Volume of the issue, EUR 3 000 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name BMLB045023FB ------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates 05-05-2022 05-11-2022 05-05-2023 03-11-2023 ------------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius ------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of AB "Baltic Mill" is Law firm Sorainen. AB "Baltic Mill" Offer Document, audited annual reports for the financial years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 (in Lithuanian only) are attached. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1040376