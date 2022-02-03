Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Relief&Go – bald das „must-have“ jedes Leistungssportlers?
GlobeNewswire
03.02.2022 | 13:41
Admission to trading of AB "Baltic Mill" bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on February 3, 2022 to admit the bonds of AB "Baltic
Mill" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of
the Company. The first trading day of AB "Baltic Mill" bonds is February 8,
2022. 



Issuer's full name         AB "Baltic Mill"  
-------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name         BML        
-------------------------------------------------------
Securities ISIN code        LT0000405862    
-------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date      03-11-2023     
-------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one security, EUR 100        
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of securities        30 000       
-------------------------------------------------------
Volume of the issue, EUR      3 000 000     
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name        BMLB045023FB    
-------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates       05-05-2022     
                  05-11-2022     
                  05-05-2023     
                  03-11-2023     
-------------------------------------------------------
??Market              First North Vilnius
-------------------------------------------------------



The Certified Adviser of AB "Baltic Mill" is Law firm Sorainen.

AB "Baltic Mill" Offer Document, audited annual reports for the financial years
2019-2020 and 2020-2021 (in Lithuanian only) are attached. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1040376
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
