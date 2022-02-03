Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2022) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT) (OTCQX: HRVOF) ("Harvest One" or the "Company"), announced today the launch of its new LivRelief InfusedTM product SKU, Extra Strength Transdermal CBD Cream. This new SKU will be available at the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") as part of the Company's brand expansion within the topicals market distribution channels.

Gord Davey, President & Chief Executive Officer of Harvest One, said, "Harvest One's LivRelief InfusedTM Transdermal CBD Cream continues its momentum as the top selling SKU in the infused topicals category in Ontario for the 12-month period ended January 2022, as ranked by dollars sold, based on OCS Sales Data. The Company is excited to announce the expanded distribution of LivRelief InfusedTM Extra Strength Transdermal CBD Cream, which has been approved for listing at the OCS and will launch this spring at stores across the province. Ontario is the province with the largest cannabis consumption in Canada, having over 1,400[1] retail stores and serving a population of over 14.8M people. This is another key milestone for Harvest One as we continue to grow and add to our portfolio of infused licensed products."

Pipeline development, product innovation and the expansion of distribution channels are key strategic initiatives for Harvest One and its brands LivRelief TM and Dream Water TM. The Company remains committed to innovation and robust product development to ensure it continually meets the needs of the cannabis consumer base. Additionally, the Company intends to further develop its licensed cannabis-infused topicals to bolster its leadership position in the market by expanding its offerings in Canada and other jurisdictions in key global markets as cannabis consumption becomes legal.

LivRelief InfusedTM Extra Strength Transdermal CBD Cream contains 750mgs of CBD and will offer consumers three times the amount of cannabinoids found in the LivRelief InfusedTM Transdermal CBD Cream. With Harvest One's infused topical portfolio of LivRelief Infused TM Transdermal CBD Cream , LivRelief Infused TM Transdermal 1:1 Cream formulation, and now LivRelief Infused TM Extra Strength Transdermal CBD Cream in the Company's portfolio, consumers are provided with more choice to better suit their individual needs.





About Harvest One

Harvest One is a global cannabis-infused and non-infused CPG leader that develops and distributes premium health, wellness and self-care products with a market focus on solutions for sleeplessness and pain, resulting in the reduction of fatigue and anxiety. Harvest One is a uniquely positioned company in the cannabis space which is commercializing both cannabis-infused and non-infused products. Harvest One has established an impressive track record in product innovation, branding, marketing and distribution through its portfolio of CPG brands. Harvest One owns and operates two subsidiaries; DreamWaterTM and LivReliefTM. For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

