Kinesso, IPG's connected intelligence company, is excited to announce their win for Best Software Tools at the Dutch Search Awards Ceremony. Kinesso's winning solution combines its bGenius solutions and other capabilities for full-funnel optimization that allowed its client, Beerwulf, to tailor creative across channels during the postponed EURO2020 tournament, which took place in the summer of 2021.

The Dutch Search Awards (DSA) recognizes, celebrates, and rewards outstanding achievements in the marketing industry. With an awards jury that consisted of experts from the field, the judging was headed up by jury chairman Peter Maas and vice-chairman Leonie Botman.

"In cooperation with bGenius and Kinesso and using their product suite, we managed to serve extremely relevant creatives tailored to people during the EURO2020 tournament in a dynamic and automated fashion," stated Ronne Recourt, Performance Marketing Campaign Lead, Beerwulf. "The bGenius API services allowed us to change our creatives on social, display and search channels based on real time results of the football matches in the five countries the campaign was live in."

Kinesso's solution for full-funnel optimization is an automated and scaled approach to search, social, and display, that personalizes campaign strategies to each target audience, through product inventory feed content management and dynamic creative abilities. Using real-time, external, ethically sourced data for campaign activation, the award-winning solution connects Kinesso applications to assist in a unified approach to align messaging across all digital channels.

"I'm so proud and pleased for our Dutch engineering and product team. This award is real validation of the expertise that Kinesso has in the feed management and dynamic creative space," stated Graham Wilkinson, EVP Innovation, Kinesso. "Our team in the Netherlands are some of the best talents in the world at building software to enable brands to unlock the potential of product feeds, by connecting them to dynamic and tailored audience messaging. With the exciting plans that we have in place for these solutions in the coming year, this offering is going to become even more innovative and robust, so I would urge you to watch this space!"

Kinesso's solution is available globally.

About Kinesso

Kinesso is a connected intelligence company that builds applications and software solutions, working with agencies and partners to deliver consistent and relevant customer experiences for people across all channels. Kinesso's technology solutions and services span audience, planning, and activation, delivering insights that drive growth for leading global brands. Kinesso is a registered trademark of Kinesso, LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit kinesso.com.

