IKIN Inc.: IKIN Announces Partnership with TeraGo Networks to Provide Holographic Solutions to Canadian Enterprises

Volumetric Applications Optimize Performance and Improve Efficiencies Across Multiple Industries

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, announced a strategic partnership with TeraGo Networks (TSX: TGO) to develop innovative solutions that combine its holographic technologies with TeraGo's 5G mmWave for Canadian enterprises.

TeraGo is Canada's leading provider of secure and reliable enterprise grade fixed wireless networking and connectivity solutions and 5G mmWave for businesses, serving customers across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, and retail. With over 92% of the exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum in Canada, TeraGo provides IKIN with the capabilities to leverage these assets for the Canadian enterprise market. As part of the relationship, TeraGo will offer customers the IKIN ARC made-for-purpose terminal, the IKIN RYZ accessory-which is scheduled for release later this year-along with IKIN's proprietary software and developer tools.

"We are delighted to partner with TeraGo, which has earned the trust of Canadian businesses by delivering robust, reliable, and secure wireless communications that improve performance and maximize efficiency," said Joe Ward, IKIN's Chief Executive Officer. "We are eager to join forces with TeraGo and demonstrate how IKIN's unique holographic applications can not only add value, but become essential tools, in a wide range of industries."

IKIN's holographic solutions include handheld and desktop holographic display devices and software that operate in ambient light, and require no headgear or goggles, creating an immersive and engaging experience for users. Its intuitive gesture and touch screen controls allow users to easily manipulate and interact with images in 3D, giving users unparalleled flexibility to design and evaluate products, conduct quality control, evaluate systems and processes, and resolve manufacturing, operations, and customer service issues. IKIN's technologies have been deployed in a number of environments, including logistics and supply chain management for commercial and government installations, health and wellness, and enhanced conferencing and communications. IKIN's technology works across both public and private 4G and 5G wireless networks to provide seamless and reliable performance.

The IKIN portfolio also includes an open software development toolkit integrated with Unity Technologies and other development platforms, enabling simple incorporation of volumetric content into new or existing mobile apps and other business applications.

"IKIN's groundbreaking holographic innovations- in partnership with TeraGo's 5G Private Networks-brings an exciting opportunity to Canadian businesses," said Blake Wetzel, TeraGo's Chief Operating Officerand Chief Revenue Officer. "The joint capabilities will significantly improve how Canadian enterprises operate their business by increasing efficiency, reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enhancing customer service. Our valued 5G mmWave spectrum provides IKIN with a multitude of channels for unprecedented innovation that will deliver tangible benefits to businesses across the nation. This is just the genesis of our partnership and we look forward to the results of the live applications."

To learn more about IKIN and its holographic technology, please visit www.ikininc.com.

About IKIN, Inc.

IKIN is an innovator of visual technology that enables customers and partners to offer high-resolution 3D volumetric imaging to businesses and consumers. The company has patented technology that enables solid state holograms to exist in ambient light. IKIN offers its RYZ Framework to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and developers looking to utilize holographic displays as a differentiator for vertical market applications. The company will also offer its RYZ Accessory-a device that enables holograms for personal use-in 2022.

IKIN Contact:

PR Contact

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group

516-705-6116

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: IKIN Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687069/IKIN-Announces-Partnership-with-TeraGo-Networks-to-Provide-Holographic-Solutions-to-Canadian-Enterprises