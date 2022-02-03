DJ Deufol SE: DEUFOL continues to focus on its core business of supply chain solutions for industrial customers

DEUFOL continues to focus on its core business of supply chain solutions for industrial customers

DEUFOL, international service provider for industrial packaging and supply chain solutions, is continuing its focus on global industrial services and thus on its holistic supply chain approach for its customers, particularly in Italy and Germany. In the course of this, on the one hand Deufol Italia spA with its consumer goods business in Italy was sold to a specialist in the industry, which ensures new investments and expansion opportunities. At the same time, Deufol Airport Services GmbH, which provides air cargo container repair services, was sold to an international company from the air cargo industry that specialises in the field of air cargo container repair.

In Italy, DEUFOL will focus on and further expand its specialised services such as the packaging of industrial goods and complementary services at the Roverbella site. The northern Italian location near Verona was spun off from the former Deufol Italia and is now part of Deufol South. With this strengthened focus, DEUFOL is aiming for strong growth in the prospering region of Northern Italy in the future. Overall, DEUFOL will thus significantly increase the depth of its range of products and services for our clients in our core business in Italy, as the Italian activities will be more closely interlinked with other locations in the future and the south of Europe will be placed more strongly in the focus of our sales activities. Thanks to the intensified transfer of know-how from Germany and the implementation of all DEUFOL systems and structures already carried out in the past, which are geared to the local needs of the business, Italy is and will remain a strong growth market for DEUFOL.

At the same time as selling the Deufol Airport Services GmbH, the DEUFOL Group is also strengthening its industrial services in the Rhine-Main region and for air freight services. With our new Airport HUB of Deufol Südwest GmbH in Hofheim (Wallau), we are now increasingly available to our customers for all tasks that arise in connection with air freight transports and packaging suitable for air freight. At the Hofheim location, we also offer a wide range of packaging and industrial services and will increasingly offer services in the area of dangerous goods handling in the region.

Dennis Hübner, Managing Director (CEO): "For the DEUFOL Group, the successful sale of the two business units is another important milestone in the strategy initiated a few years ago to focus on - and expand in - our industrial services, packaging products, digital - as well as infrastructure solutions along the entire value chain of our partners and customers, especially from the mechanical and plant engineering sector. We can provide our customers in Italy with a well-positioned portfolio of services, which we will continue to expand.

DEUFOL thanks each and every employee of the now sold businesses for their years of loyalty as well as support and wishes the respective teams a prosperous future."

About the DEUFOL Group:

The DEUFOL Group is a global player in supply chain solutions, industrial packaging, and adjacent services. The range of business services includes export & industrial packaging, logistics services as well as innovative IT solutions along the supply chain. Headquartered in Hofheim (Wallau) near Frankfurt am Main, DEUFOL is operating at more than 90 locations in 12 countries and employs around 2,400 people.

