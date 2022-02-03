Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2022) - Turnium Technology Group, Inc. (Turnium) is pleased to announce it has signed a managed services agreement with TD SYNNEX. The deal brings Turnium Managed SD-WAN to TD SYNNEX' vast network of resellers across Canada.

With Turnium SD-WAN, TD SYNNEX' reseller network delivers to customers consistent bandwidth, built-in failover, and bi-directional support for the quality of service required for voice and video. Companies benefit from Turnium's solution, which allows them to get higher speeds and failover by simultaneously using two Internet connections from different Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

Turnium Managed SD-WAN offers a low barrier to entry for IT services providers to leverage current cutting-edge technology. This provides customers like TD SYNNEX the ability to readily deploy network endpoints as needed using a Network-as-a-Service approach regardless of the underlying infrastructure. What takes telecommunications companies and ISPs days or weeks to deliver can now be done in a matter of minutes.

Johan Arnet, CEO of Turnium Technology Group, Inc. said, "TD SYNNEX' business model is tailor-made for Turnium Managed SD-WAN. They get the best of both worlds: Turnium engineers manage and support the SD-WAN on behalf of TD SYNNEX, which grows its business organically to existing customers or by offering a valuable service to new customers."

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About SYNNEX Canada Limited

SYNNEX Canada Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), is a leading distributor of technology products to resellers and system builders across Canada. Committed to driving growth and profitability for its resellers and vendor partners, SYNNEX Canada offers great product selection at competitive prices and supports customers with dedicated sales resources, unique financial services, expert technical support, progressive e-business tools and fast and accurate delivery with warehouses in key cities. For more information, visit synnex.ca.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group delivers its software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution as a managed cloud-native service and as an OEM white label software platform. Turnium managed SD-WAN is available direct to enterprises and through its enterprise partner channel of Managed Service Providers and industry vertical specific Value-Added Resellers. TTGI's Multapplied white-label SD-WAN software platform is available through a global Channel Partner program that enables Internet and Managed Service Providers and Telecommunications Service Providers to offer, host, and control their own branded SD-WAN offering quickly and easily. For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by virtualizing secure, high-speed networking and abstracting network control from the underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small-medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of SD-WAN and the networking and telecommunications industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

