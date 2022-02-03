Goldencoins, The New Online Brokerage Brand, Officially Launched

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With much speculation surrounding the digital asset environment recently, executives at Goldencoins have announced that the new and highly-anticipated brokerage brand by the same name has been officially launched. All of the platform's tools and features are now open to users who register with the brand. Enrollment is simple and secure, incorporating the latest encryption technology in the market today.

"This is an exciting moment for us," commented Goldencoins's spokesperson, Dixie Crumenthal. "We've put a lot of energy into this product we are bringing into life today. I can promise you that no stone was left unturned in the effort to make it the fastest, smartest, simplest and most user friendly and intuitive platform available. It is sad that many of the current solutions offered to online traders suit the reality of yesterday. That's why we've designed a tool for tomorrow's trader."

When speed and security meet

Today, many fear the digital asset market, mainly due to its bad reputation and the news surrounding it. That's why it was important for the creators of Goldencoins to produce a product which can answer the needs of the modern trader. Packed with all the important tools, the proprietary platform offered by the brand seems to be the optimal solution.

"I can go on for hours about how our new and improved infrastructure is exactly what users need," added Crumenthal, "But you shouldn't take my word for it. Ask the thousands of customers from around the world who have already chosen to put their faith in us and our systems. Read the positive reviews we've been receiving online. You will understand exactly what I mean when I say that we are one hundred percent client-oriented."

About Goldencoins

After months of research and design, Goldencoins launched its platform with the goal of changing the current landscape in the online brokerage industry, and has seemingly quite succeeded in doing that. All traders benefit from the brand's expert account managers, as well as the support team, at their disposal on a 24/7 basis. Security is not an issue for users, since the technology implemented has been tested and deemed worthy of their trust. For more information regarding the brand and what it has to offer, users are invited to visit www.goldencoins.io.