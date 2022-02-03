FinancialNewsMedia.com: U.S. Online Academic Learning Courses Market Expected to Reach $21 Billion by 2024

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - There has been a distinct increase in online learning both on a national and global scale. This has led to a near year on year rise in the online learning market share. However, over the last few years, the rise has been increasing even more steadily than. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this jump has been even more pronounced. It is important to understand how the global online learning market performed in the past. It is just as vital to appreciate the predictions made at the time. This provides you with an indication of the average level of performance based on past circumstances. A report from ThinkImpact said: "In 2019, the overall online learning market was worth just under $200 billion. The online e-learning sector was the largest contributor with a value of $101 billion. The mobile e-learning sector was worth $19.5 billion. The learning management system was worth $18 billion. The US market continues to dominate the online learning market size. It is interesting to determine the current state that the US has and what this looks like compared to other countries. The growth of the sector can pinpoint future investment opportunities. The US occupies 34% of the online learning platform market. North America will contribute to around 38% of the growth of the self-paced online learning market. It is predicted that the US eLearning market will grow by $21.64 billion in 2024. As a result, the market growth will accelerate by a CAGR of 12%. The US will register the highest growth rate of 100% compared to other countries." Active Companies in the markets today include Pushfor Investments Inc. (OTCPK: PUSOF) (CSE: PUSH), Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU), Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA).

ThinkImpact continued: "The online learning market is largely associated with academia. This includes K-12 grades as well as higher education. While the K-12 segment is certainly catching up, secondary education institutions have been a part of the market share for quite a while. It is estimated that K-12 make up 42% of the US EdTech market. Higher education accounts for 54%. In 2019, 3 million students pursued an online higher education. This created a market share of over $20 billion. 5 million students enrolled in some online learning courses at 3,438 institutions. By 2025, it is expected to grow to $44.9 billion. In 2019, the academic market was valued at $103 billion and expected to grow CAGR 11.23% by 2025. The virtual classroom market size was $11.3 billion and was expected to grow to $33.5 billion by 2026."

Education Revolution, LLC, the creator of the award-winning Socrates Learning Platform - BREAKING NEWS - Learn with Socrates releases Financial Literacy module to help children learn critical money management skills - Education Revolution, LLC, the creator of the award-winning Socrates Learning Platform, today announced that the release of a new Financial Literacy module for elementary school and middle school students. This new module helps children develop money management skills, starting from basic skills such as making change and taking them to more advanced concepts such as budgeting, saving, insurance, and managing credit.

"One of the most important skills that we can teach to children is how to manage their personal finances", stated Brian G. Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer. "It is far too common for these skills to be learned through trial and error and far too many young adults start their lives struggling to get out of debt. Therefore, we created the Financial Literacy module to teach children about proper money management skills and allow them to build this knowledge at an early age".

The new module contains dozens of learning videos covering important skills such as savings, consumer research, developing a career plan, and understanding needs vs wants. As part of the Socrates Learning Platform, the engine personalizes the content and allows the student to progress at their own pace, unlocking topics as they demonstrate mastery of others.

"Financial Literacy is part of our on-going commitment to teach critical life skills", stated Brian Rosenberg. "Teaching these skills at a young age will help to create habits that will help them succeed as adults".

The new module will be available standalone for schools and direct to consumers, as well as part of the Learn with Socrates Gold and Homeschool editions.Pushfor Investments (CSE: PUSH) (OTCPK: PUSOF) (FFT: 713) has recently acquired an equity stake in Education Revolution, LLC.More information about Learn with Socrates can be found on its website:www.withsocrates.com.

Pushfor Investments Inc. (CSE: PUSH) (OTCPK: PUSOF) recently announced the launch of its new website at www.pushinvesting.com. The new website offers a modern and clean design, with easy navigation and helpful tools and resources for our employees, consultants, customers, suppliers as well as new and existing shareholders.

The purpose behind the new look and feel of the Pushfor website provides innovative resources and information and make clear that Pushfor is at the forefront of industry trends and technology.

"We believe that this new website supports our vision for growth as well as providing a platform for further expansion in the future," stated Michael Noonan, President and CEO of Pushfor Investments Inc.

Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) recently said that it is bridging the gap between young talent and innovative hiring companies with the launch of its High School Internship Search Tool and Employer Resource Center. The career development tools will connect high school students to new experiences and will give employers the support and guidance they need to design and implement a robust high school internship program.

According to the 2020 Naviance Pathways Survey, more than 80 percent of high school students want more access to internships, and the 2021 Future of Learning Research survey found 94% of employers believe students learn best by experiencing the real world through opportunities like internships and job shadowing programs. Stride's Internship Search Tool and Employer Resource Center will meet the needs of students looking for professional experience and of employers seeking motivated young talent.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) recently announced "Learn With Chegg," a new phase in its industry leading platform that offers far greater personalization, automatically pushing relevant content to its users to create an individualized learning experience based on their needs. Chegg's enhanced platform integrates its existing academic services such as study help, test prep, and writing and math support to allow students to easily and intuitively "discover" relevant content by building on its large number of subscribers, its deep data on student needs, gathered over more than a decade, and its rich library of expert-generated content. This puts Chegg in a uniquely strong position to personalize learning experiences in a way that helps improve understanding of academic subject matter to new and existing customers on their lifelong learning journey.

Chegg's platform is now underpinned by a sophisticated recommendation and personalization model, the result of an exceptionally vast industry data set. This model will be bolstered by Chegg's vast content library which allows students to learn in the way that suits them best and includes 70 million worked examples with expert-created step-by-step solutions, upcoming faculty-created content from the Uversity program,1 and large catalog of curated high-quality educational videos.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, recently announced it has been included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), recognizing companies dedicated to transparency in gender-data reporting and advancing women in the workplace. This is the third consecutive year the company has earned this recognition-a testament to its commitment to workplace gender equality and equity.

"As the world continues to navigate the changes brought on by COVID-19, fostering an inclusive and equitable work environment is key to supporting the success of women in the workforce," said Millette Granville, 2U Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "We are honored to once again be recognized in the GEI and are committed to expanding and elevating our DEI investments to support all of our diverse talent."

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) recently announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A news release outlining the results will be issued before the market opens the same day.

To participate in the live call on February 25, investors should dial (877) 303-9047 ten minutes prior to the start time. In addition, the call will be available via webcast. To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to register. Following the call, the webcast will be archived and available at www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section.

