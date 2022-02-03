DJ CSG Forte Adds Tens of Thousands of Merchants and New Partners in 2021

CSG Forte, a CSG(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) company, recorded a milestone year in 2021, adding tens of thousands of merchants to its portfolio through the strength and reach of its growing partner network. With one of the most robust and complete payment platforms on the market, CSG Forte enables integrated software vendors (ISV) to differentiate their solution stack by offering a fully customizable payments solution that seamlessly integrates into existing architectures to scale payments smarter, faster. New partners and enterprises to the CSG Forte portfolio include AlarmHive, Boon-Chapman, Civicplus(R), OneShare Health, Velosimo, and Woodson & Bozeman, who collectively serve thousands of merchants across North America in healthcare, government, insurance and property management markets.

'Digital transactions have exploded over the last two years and CSG Forte is in a unique position to provide value where no one else can,' said Jeff Kump, head of payments, CSG Forte. 'Through our extensive list of ISV partners, we can address the custom needs of insurers, municipalities, and property managers alike instead of forcing them into a one-size-fits-all solution. This means faster time to revenue, increased efficiencies and reduced costs that lead to enhanced end customer experiences. Our success in 2021 was due in large part to our team's relentless passion, collaboration, and industry-leading innovation. I am proud of the momentum we have built across key verticals and our sustained growth in the market as we embark on another monumental year.'

'As the demand for digital payments continues to accelerate, businesses and governments need a payments provider that can not only onboard merchants quickly, but also deliver ongoing innovation that will address changing market demands,' said Mike Strawhecker, president of The Strawhecker Group. 'CSG Forte has the ability to deliver speed and flexibility for businesses of all sizes.'

CSG Forte delivers a single, end-to-end payments platform that helps businesses and platforms mitigate fraud risks, comply with PCI requirements, and reduce the number of integrations needed to operate more efficiently and cost-effectively. With experience in payment processing (both ACH and Card payments), acceptance, authorization, and management, CSG Forte handles tens of billions of dollars in payments for more than 81,000 merchants annually.

CSG Forte, the leading digital payments platform, was recognized by The Strawhecker Group as the Best Performing Payments Gateway in the 2022 Real Transaction Metrics Awards. In 2021, CSG Forte was recognized as the Best Point-of-Sale Company globally at the Fintech Breakthrough Awards and named the Best E-Commerce Gateway Platform at the Card Not Present Awards.

Learn more about CSG Forte's innovative, secure payment solutions that help customers scale payments smarter and grow their business faster.

About CSG Forte

CSG Forte, a CSG company, delivers scalable digital payments for smarter and faster business growth. Our world-class, award-winning technology offers a unified end-to-end payments platform that easily adapts to changing needs and empowers companies to transform their payments operations into a competitive business strategy. With CSG Forte, companies can process omnichannel payments and offer agnostic payment acceptance, shifting payments from a line-item expense to a profit center. CSG Forte manages billions of payments annually for over 81,000 merchants across government, telecom, insurance and other industries.

For nearly 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries. To learn more, visit www.forte.net and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright (c) 2022 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ('CSG'). All rights reserved. CSG(R) is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

