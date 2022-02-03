Tego Cyber Inc. To Present at Microcap Rodeo's Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, February 8

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that the Company has been invited to present at The MicroCap Rodeo's 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference, which is being held virtually on February 8 - 11, 2022.

Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The webcast and replay of the Company's presentation can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2840/44543 and on the investor relations section of Tego Cyber's website at https://ir.tegocyber.com/news-events/ir-calendar. Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com. Investors can register for the conference here.

About the Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is hosting its 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference with 25-minute virtual presentations on February 8-9, 2022 and one-on-ones for qualified institutional investors on February 10-11, 2022. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the companies represented as one of their best ideas. For more information, please visit the event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB, "the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Guardian Threat Intelligence Platform takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the application will integrate with the widely accepted Splunk SIEM to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the Splunk architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the Tego Guardian app for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

